The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 681 Saltillo couple said they got a Fed Ex envelope containing a check for $1,864.20 from a Brownsville, Indiana landscaping company. They called the company and were told the check was fake. The real check with that check number was for $200 to someone else. The check was turned over to the sheriff’s office.
A man said he drove past his daughter’s County Road 1802 Saltillo house around 7 p.m. and noticed a widow had been broken. Nothing inside the home appeared to be damaged or missing.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman was showing her property to a potential buyer when the neighbor who lives behind her showed up. He said he has bulldogs and can’t be held responsible if they bite someone on his property. The neighbor also said he has PTSD.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said his dog started barking around 12:30 a.m. so he let it outside. He saw a vehicle in his driveway and two men walking in his yard. Deputies found one man laying behind a shed. The other was found down the road. Both were detained. A 63-year-old white male was charged with trespassing and public intoxication. A 53-year-old black male was charged with trespassing and several moving violations.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she was Applebee's on a date night with her son when her ex-boyfriend started texting. He was asking why she was at the restaurant and if she was with another man. When she left the restaurant, she saw his truck in the parking lot. She broke off the relationship two months ago.
A Woodlawn Drive woman said overnight, someone broke the back glass out of her 2014 Honda Odyssey. Nothing else appeared to be damaged.
A Rebecca Street woman said a man came onto her property on Aug. 2 and placed a video camera on her deck to record her. She didn't notice the hidden camera until Sept. 28. When she looked back at the video, she discovered the camera was set up by a male friend who is upset that she will not date him.
A lawn care company said someone stole a Stihl leaf blower from a company vehicle.
A West Main convenience store employee said a driver turned too sharp and hit a pole next to a gas pump. The bollard damaged the driver's side of the 2015 Ford Transit Van.
A Thirsty Devil employee said her ex-boyfriend has been coming by her work place and sitting at the tables outside. The owners banned him from the business, but he still came inside the bar and tried to talk to her.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female filled her basket with groceries, then proceeded to the clothing section, where she began to place the unpaid merchandise into Walmart bags she brought. She then started placing clothing items in the bags. When she tried to leave, employees confronted her. She left the $615.73 in merchandise she was trying to steal and ran from the store, heading toward the New China buffet.
A woman said she was in the drive-thru at a Garfield Street pharmacy when someone rear-ended her, hitting her car in the right rear. The other car left the scene.
A Belk employee said a female entered the store and shoplifted three pairs of Nike workout pants that totaled $135. Employees were unable to apprehend the suspect.
A man said he was supposed to purchase a car through the online app Letgo. He was told to wire $368 to the West Main Walmart to cover half of the purchase price and to hold the car. He drove from Jackson to Tupelo and meet the seller on Milford Street. The seller did not show and would not answer his calls and blocked him on the app. He did confirm that the money had been picked up.
