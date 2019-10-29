The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 373 Shannon woman said the side of her house was damaged in the storm.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said three dogs come onto his porch and eat the food he leaves out for his dogs. He said the possible strays also harass his dogs at night.
A County Road 1810 Saltillo man said overnight, someone stole his 12-foot utility trailer from his yard.
A County Road 404 Shannon man said over the weekend, someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 1451 Tupelo woman said a female neighbor, whom she has had problems with before, showed up at 5 p.m. asking about another neighbor. When she told the neighbor she was not welcome and needed to leave, she did.
A County Road 1597 Nettleton woman said while she was away, someone broke into the house through the laundry room and stole two couches and three jewelry boxes.
A County Road 683 Saltillo man said his neighbor’s pit bull comes onto his property and growls at him. The dog also urinates on his belongings and damaged property. He decided to file a report after the dog ran at his wife and child, barking and growling.
A County Road 468 Shannon woman said her husband was in the living room yelling that no one put gas in the generator. Her father told the husband he needed to stop yelling. The husband said the father-in-law was no help around the house. The father-in-law then tackled the husband and the two men started fighting on the ground. The older man eventually got up and went outside to calm down. Deputies did not talk to the husband, because he was intoxicated.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said someone pulled into her driveway around 10:30 at night. The unknown vehicle shined its lights through her windows, then backed out of the drive and headed north.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said his brother got a text message from a male suspect wanting to know about the man's brother and the suspect's wife. When he called the suspect, the suspect told him to call a lawyer because he was going to need one.
A Mantachie man said he is having problems with people driving vehicles across his Highway 371 Mooreville property.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband started texting her, saying he was coming to her house. Even though she told him multiple times not to come, he showed up unwanted around 2:30 a.m.
Tupelo Police Department
A Forrest Hill man said his city-issued garbage can was missing. He was unsure if it was stolen or blown away in the Saturday storms.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man entered the store, picked up a cell phone case and a 43-inch Vizio television and tried to leave without paying for them. When confronted, the man left the merchandise, ran out of the store and drove away.
A Tupelo woman said she spent the night at her boyfriend's house last week and noticed that $25 in cash and her debit card were missing. She tried to contact him for a week but he will not answer her calls or reply to the text messages.
An East Main Street church reported one of their three city-issued garbage cans was missing and they needed a police report in order to have it replaced.
A patrolman spotted a man stumbling near the road at Crosstown around 6:30 Monday evening. The 38-year-old white man appeared to be highly intoxicated but said he only had two beers earlier. The man refused to keep his hands on the patrol car during the pat down and refused to pull his leg in the car to allow the officer to shut the door. At the jail, he was charged with public intoxication and failure to comply.
A woman said there was a situation at a Chickasaw Trail residence Sunday night and she couldn't find her keys, so she left her car parked there. The following morning, the duct tape on the driver's window was altered and the battery was disconnected so the alarm would not sound. Someone entered the Honda Accord and stole several personal items.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.