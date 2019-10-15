The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 300 Shannon woman reported her Lee County trash can was missing Saturday morning after putting it at the end of her driveway Friday night. She said she doesn’t know who would have taken it.
A County Road 1605 woman reported said her 41-year-old daughter broke the fence to the backyard and damaged the door inside the carport while coming home to a locked house Monday morning at 1:30 a.m. The daughter lives at the residence.
A Burgess Drive Nettleton man reported a truck with loud pipes sped by his residence, leaving ruts through his yard. The man said he has had previous issues with the vehicle driving fast down the road.
An Agnew Circle Tupelo woman reported her estranged husband harassed her when she met him in the parking lot of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. The woman said she was in her vehicle with her child when the estranged husband leaned into her car, took her phone and proceeded to yell at her about being with other men. The man threw her phone into his car and yelled at the woman who she went to reach for it. The woman reported getting possession of her phone and taking custody of her child.
A County Road 122 woman reported a black car pulling into her driveway. After sitting in the driveway for a while, the driver got out and tried to open the door.
A Katie Anna Lane woman reported she was visiting with a friend at her County Road 1562 apartment when she heard her boyfriend shouting and knocking on the door. The woman said he was “intoxicated and mad” and stated it was upsetting her neighbors.
Tupelo Police Department
A TPD officer responded to a Lambard Street man’s previous report about a vehicle. The man reported his car was returned Friday morning wrecked. Photos were taken of damage to the vehicle.
A man driving under 15 mph in a 30 mph zone was stopped after an officer put on emergency lights. After making contact, the officer reported seeing an open beer bottle in the passenger seat, and the man was arrested, transported to LCSO, charged and booked for open container. The vehicle was towed and an inventory check was conducted.
A North Gloster Walmart loss prevention officer reported a man was detained in the loss prevention office after being caught trying to leave without paying. Once TPD arrived, the man was transported to LCSO and charged with shoplifting.
A woman reported Sunday discovering the license plate for her rental vehicle being stolen. The woman is unsure of the time and place it was stolen, and said it could have possibly been stolen from Comfort Inn Hotel or Blue Canoe Restaurant. The license plate was entered on NCIC as stolen and a case number was provided to the rental car company.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.