The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 23-year-old County Road 47 Palmetto man got into a verbal argument with his mother. He wanted a deputy to escort him to the house to get his belongings.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said while she is sleeping, two female acquaintances are staying under her house and tearing out the pipes. This has been going on for two months. She said the suspects are also running her horses through her fences every night.
A County Road 1503 Guntown man said someone stole the Kawasaki dirt bike he bought for his grandson. He called his son and grandson, who said they did not take the motorcycle.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said his brother-in-law stole his Xbox and pawned it. He said the suspect has been staying with them and he found the pawn ticket under the suspect’s mattress.
A landlord said she had a tenant evicted from a Drive 980. The 20-year-old female suspect returned and started a disturbance.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her brand new $16,000 camper was in her driveway this morning when she left for work. It was gone when her daughter returned mid-afternoon. A relative saw two white males on an older Chevy Tahoe in the driveway that morning.
A County Road 506 Shannon store employee said a customer caused a disturbance when asked to leave. He cursed at her and then stormed off.
An 84-year-old woman stopped at a water association on Highway 6. As she was parking, she hit the throttle instead of the break pedal. Her Ford Focus lurched coward and hit the building, damaging the front door.
A County Road Saltillo man said a white female has been coming to his property at all times when he is not there. He said it is an ongoing problem.
Tupelo Police Department
A man told police he picked up a male hitchhiker on North Gloster near McDonald's. The suspect wanted to go to an apartment complex on Ida Street. When they arrived, the suspect diverted the man's attention, stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol from the center console and ran behind the apartment office.
A caller reported a man passed out behind the wheel of a Chevy pickup at the intersection of Coley and West Main at 1 p.m. Friday. A second call said the truck was parked outside a McCullough Boulevard liquor store. The 63-year-old driver was half in the truck with his feet on the ground and said he had been drinking. When the officer asked for his license, the man gave him the truck keys. He was bleeding from the lower leg from a previous injury but refused treatment. He was issued a citation for public intoxication and released to his wife. The truck was towed.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a couple failed to scan all of their items and switched labels on nine items to scan a lower price. When they attempted to leave, they were detained. Police found additional unpaid items in the woman's purse that she had not turned over to the employees. Both were charged with shoplifting.
A woman said she returned to her car after the Tupelo High School football game and discovered someone had hit and damaged the front bumper of her Hyundai Elantra.
An officer stopped a car driving up Green Street without headlights or taillights at 11:30 p.m. The driver admitted he had been drinking . A search of the car revealed a 9mm pistol loaded with a round in the chamber and the hammer cocked, wedged under the passenger seat. The driver said the gun, which was reported stolen, was not his. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and no headlights.
An officer spotted a woman walking south on North Veterans around 11:30 p.m. Police had already told her to stay out of the roadway. She was arrested and charged with obstructing a city street. The county jail refused to accept her, since she had just been released earlier the same day.
Police responded to a crowd of people in the parking lot of a Cliff Gookin bar and grill at 1:30 a.m. A woman told police her best friend beat her up and she wanted to press charges. She said the friend punched her several times in the face with a closed fist. The friend returned to the scene and said the argument started when the woman made a comment about her kids. The friend said both women exchanged punches. When asked if she wanted to file a report, the friend said No, because they "would be over it tomorrow."
A South Highland Drive woman was watching television at 2:30 a.m. when she heard a loud noise and saw the glass from her front window fall. She looked out the window and saw a black Buick without headlights leave the area. She went outside and found a brick by the broken window.
A guest at the Holiday Inn Express said he went to his car the next morning and discovered the left rear window broken out. The thief stole a suitcase, a bottle of Maker's Mark and two Yeti tumblers.
A Milford Street woman said someone posing as one of her Facebook friends messaged her about an investment opportunity. They asked her to put $200 on a gift card. She did and then gave the "friend" the card number as well as her driver's license number.
A woman said she was pulling into a spot in the parking lot of the South Gloster Dollar General when a Black female in a gray Mazda 6 pulled out, hitting her front bumper. The other driver quickly left the scene, but not before the victim wrote down the tag number.
A North Gloster motel employee said a female and a heavily tattooed white male checked into a room Sept. 11. After they checked out, the wall-mounted LG television worth $300 was gone.
An East Main Savings Oil employee said a male entered the store around 9:30 p.m. and tried to buy cigars using an ID that was not his. She asked him for his birth date, and he could not give the same one on the driver's license, so she refused the sale and kept the ID.
An officer saw a GMC SUV on McCullough Boulevard run off the road and hit the raised median. He followed the vehicle into a motel parking lot and stopped the driver. There was a strong smell of alcohol inside the cab of the vehicle. The man's speech was slurred, and there was an open container in the cup holder. When asked how much he had to drink, the man said, "A lot." Three other open bottles of alcohol were found inside the vehicle. The man was charged with driving under the influence - second offense, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain proper lane. The vehicle was left with the man's wife, who was staying at the hotel.
An officer was pulling onto North Gloster after 1 a.m. when a silver Ford Mustang and a Cadillac began racing, heading south from the traffic light at McCullough Boulevard. The cars were going so fast, it took the officer until Jefferson Street to catch up with them. The Mustang pulled into the Burger King at Crosstown. The Cadillac continued south. The Mustang driver said the other driver was "playing with" him, so they raced. He said he got up to 70 in the 45 zone. He was charged with careless driving and speeding, and carried to the Lee County Jail.
A man was in the South Gloster Waffle House around 3:30 a.m. when security said someone in a Hyundai Sonata collided with his Chrysler 300 twice, then fled the scene.
Police responded Sunday morning at 8:45 a.m. to West Main Street at Lumpkin Avenue for a motorcycle on fire. The fire department arrived and extinguished the 2000 Suzuki.
