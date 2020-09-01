The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An Ashmount Court Endville woman said she got a letter from the state saying someone had applied for unemployment benefits using her personal information, including the address of a house she owns in Ocean Springs.
A County Road 41 man said two pit bull mix dogs came onto his property and attacked his red heeler, which suffered a severe neck injury. He said he has never seen the dogs before.
A County Road 331 Baldwyn woman said her boyfriend has lived with her for five years. Today they got into an argument. She told him to leave, and he refused. The deputy said he could not make the man leave. She would have to go to court to evict him.
A County Road 2848 Guntown woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. She wanted a deputy to go with her as she got her clothes and left. The deputy found a loaded gun by the back door. He took the gun, made it safe and left it when they departed.
A Drive 1558 Mooreville man said someone stole his Honda four-wheeler from his shed, damaging the garage door in the process. A neighbor saw the suspect take the ATV that was later found at a County Road 1409 residence.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman let a young couple come into her house and they started to argue and fight. She thinks they both have warrants and doesn't want them to come back to her house. The suspects left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
A Winchester Circle man said his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend has been sending him messages threatening to physically assault him. The suspect said he was "not giving up without a fight" and it was going to "get real [expletive] nasty.
A Spruce Street woman said between the time she left for work at 7:30 and when she returned for lunch, someone destroyed six of her yard decorations. There were no tire tracks in the yard, so she believes it was done by hand.
A man said he left his car overnight at his place of employment on Daybrite Drive. The next morning, the driver's window was shattered. The only thing stolen was loose change.
The Todd's Big Star manager said a man entered the store midday and stole four rib-eyes worth $40 and a $2.49 half-gallon of milk. He hid the steaks in his pants but had the milk in his hand as he walked out the door. He is described as an older, heavyset white male.
A woman said she was attacked while at her sister's Triangle Street apartment. She said her sister is in the hospital. Her niece jumped her while she was on the couch. The niece's father then joined in the fracas, striking her with his hands.
Police were called to a McCullough Boulevard apartment complex around 1:30 p.m. for a white female laying under a stairwell and talking incoherently. The woman told police she was OK but didn't explain why she was there. The apartment manager said the woman has been causing problems with other tenants, talking strangely and knocking on doors at all hours of the day and night. He added that her lease was up that day.
A Rachel Street woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can sometime over the weekend.
A man said he was sitting in the front passenger seat of his wife's car in the parking lot of the West Main Walmart. An employee gathering shopping carts hit the side of the 2019 Toyota Highlander, causing damage.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.