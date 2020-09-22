The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A White Water Lane Saltillo man said someone entered his locked Toyota truck overnight and stole a firearm from the center console. He said he leaves a spare key behind the gas door. The gas door was open when he got to the truck this morning.
A woman was driving past a County Road 754 Tupelo residence when a lawnmower kicked up a rock that hit and shattered the left rear window of her car. The homeowner agreed to pay for the damages.
A Highway 178 Skyline church said security cameras showed an unknown white male enter the church and take a shower. The suspect told a deputy he only went into the church for a drink of water. He said he was staying at a rehab facility because he was homeless.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo woman said she got a new Chase Bank debit card in the mail, but she has never had an account with them. She called the customer service number, but when they asked for her personal information, she hung up.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said he got into an argument with a handyman over money owed for recent work. The suspect threatened to tear down the work, then charged the man, threw him on the ground and tried to punch him. He said he was able to block the punches.
A woman went to a County Road 51 Tupelo pasture to feed her horse and discovered someone had hit the fence. Her brother then admitted he hit the fence.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said she had a man working on her shed but had to fire him last week. She said she paid him in full for the work he did, but he is now threatening to tear the shed down if she doesn't pay him more.
A McGraph Cove Saltillo woman said the neighbor behind her house has been shooting a pellet rifle. She said several geese flew over the house and one fell to the ground. She said her property was not damaged.
A 47-year-old County Road 2432 Guntown man said he was assaulted at his own home by his 34-year-old nephew. He said the suspect showed up uninvited. When confronted, the suspect hit the man in the face and the back of the head.
A Mooreville man said a Drive 1337 Mooreville residence has a lot of unnecessary traffic, and he suspects they are selling drugs.
Tupelo Police Department
An Eagles Ridge Road woman said she got a letter form Chase Bank with two debit cards inside. She said she did not open an account with the company and that no money was taken from her personal account.
A Mississippi Drive motel said that when a guest checked out of his room, he stole a 39-inch television set. The crime was captured on security camera.
A South Green Street woman said about 10 days ago, a female tried to get into a physical altercation with her over her previous boyfriend. As she was driving down the road, the suspect saw her, turned around and started following her. The suspect and her two sisters got out at the apartment complex and tried to start a fight. They left before police arrived.
A North Hill Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a 9mm pistol from the center console.
A woman said while she was inside the West Main Walmart, someone hit her vehicle in the parking lot. She noticed a small ding in her driver's door. The driver of the vehicle next to her admitted damaging her Mitsubishi Outlander. They exchanged information. After the other driver left, she realized they did not provide insurance information.
