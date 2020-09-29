The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Green Tee Road woman said her ex-boyfriend came to her residence to get the rest of his things. During the process, he stole her iPhone 11.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said her grandson and some friends rode their bikes down the road to an abandoned trailer. The owner showed up, claimed the boys damaged the trailer and confiscated the boy’s bike, which the woman purchased. The man allegedly said law enforcement told him to keep the bike. She doesn’t believe the bike was on the man’s property when he took it.
A Tenth Street Verona man said his ex-girlfriend showed up at his apartment around 2:30 p.m. She broke out his windows and hit him in the arm with a bat. He refused medical treatment on the scene.
A Tishomingo Trail Tupelo woman received a Chase Bank debit card in the mail. She said she never opened an account. She needed a police report to have the account closed.
A Highway 178 Mooreville store employee said a white female entered around 4 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom. When told no, the woman got loud. She went outside and started disturbing customers, trying to get in cars with them.
A Drive 2018 Saltillo man said someone took his county-issued garbage can sometime during the day.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville man said a white male with blond hair walked up to his house and asked for a cigarette. The suspect then described a motorcycle kept behind a house down the road and isn't visible to passing traffic. He thought it was suspicious and asked for a deputy to check it out.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said her neighbor is constantly speeding and driving carelessly around the area. She said she stopped him and asked him to slow down. Instead, he went to his driveway and spun out the tires of his yellow Ford Mustang.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said his 20-year-old stepson pulled a pistol on him because he and his wife were arguing. The man went next door and called 911. He was carried back home, where he got some things and left for the night.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said a neighbor has been in and out of her driveway in a yellow Ford Mustang. He is revving the engine and causing a disturbance around 9:30 p.m.
A State Park Road man said he let a female relative stay with him. While there, she got a text around 11 p.m. from her husband with a picture of the man’s house. He went outside and didn’t see the husband. He said the suspect would have had to jump his locked gate in order to get close enough to take the picture.
A State Park Road man said he heard someone walking on his back porch after 3:30 a.m. He looked out the window and saw a white male with facial hair. He yelled that he had a gun and ran outside. When he got outside, there was no one there. Nothing appeared to be disturbed or missing from the porch.
Tupelo Police Department
A Feemster Lake Road woman said during an altercation the day before, where people forced their way into her apartment and assaulted her, suspects stole $300 cash and a steel bat. She said they also knocked holes in the apartment walls. She thinks the suspects are following her, because she has see a female and two males taking pictures or videos of her with their phones.
A High Street woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. When he started threatening her, she called her grandfather, and he came over. When the grandfather stepped between the couple, the boyfriend started hitting the older man. The boyfriend fled before police arrived.
A North Gloster motel guest said before 5 a.m., someone vandalized his 2003 Chevy pickup. The steering column was severely damaged. Multiple witnesses saw a tall, slim male running from the vehicle.
An Elderberry Street man said someone used his personal information to open an account with Chase Bank. He has never had an account with that bank and lost no funds during the fraud.
A Belk employee said a Black female entered the store, took several bottles of men's cologne worth around $500 and left without paying. She was seen leaving in a silver Dodge with a Tennessee tag.
A D’Casa South Gloster employee said a female ordered a “large amount of alcohol” and was attempting to give it to minors at the table around 6:30 p.m. Employees asked her to pay her bill and leave. She refused and became belligerent. After police arrived, she paid her bill and staggered out to her car. She drove a short distance before police pulled her over and charged her with driving under the influence. The male passenger was charged with public intoxication. Both were carried to the county jail.
A Milford Street man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a Glock 9mm pistol.
A woman said she lost her cell phone while shopping in the West Main Kroger. The iPhone 10 might have fallen out of her purse. She went back to the store, but no one had turned it in to the office. Using an app, she tracked the phone to the West Jackson Street and Joyner Avenue area.
A man said after leaving a North Gloster motel, he discovered his wallet, Apple Watch, passport and $200 cash were not in his bag. He went back to the room, but his belongings were not there. He is not sure if they were stolen or misplaced.
A Horton Street woman said her boyfriend came home drunk and got upset at something she said. He punched her once in the left side of her face, then drove away in a Chevy Malibu.
The manager of Acapulco restaurant said at 3:15 a.m., someone broke the padlock on an outside cooler and stole eight cases of beer worth a total of $200. The crime was captured by a security camera.
A man said he stopped at Texas Roadhouse around noon. When he walked back to his car, there were large scratch marks down the driver’s side. Security cameras could see the car responsible but a tag was not legible.
A man said he left his car unlocked outside the hospital around 5 p.m. Someone entered the car and stole a pack of Pall Mall cigarettes and a set of house keys.
A woman said someone entered her unlocked Ford pickup in the hospital parking lot and stole loose change.
A man said he left his car unlocked outside the hospital. When he returned, his 160GB iPod classic was gone.
A caller reported a possible drunk driver left Buffalo Wild Wings at 9:30 p.m. Officers stopped the 60-year-old white male as he tried to leave a North Gloster gas station. The driver had difficulty finding the door lock and had trouble standing on his own. While being led to the patrol car, the man fell due to his intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.