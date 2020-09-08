The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man said he and his mother live at her boyfriend’s County Road 1057 Auburn residence. He said the boyfriend is a drug addict and while craving drugs yesterday, he punched the 22-year-old man in the face several times.
A County Road 151 Tupelo woman said someone used her Social Security number to open a DirecTV account in her name using a West Point address. She looked up the address, which came back as an empty lot.
A Mitchell Road woman said a former boyfriend showed up last night and tried to kick in her apartment door. They dated several months ago but broke up. He heard she was sick and tried to check on her. When she refused to let him inside, he became extremely upset and belligerent. He left, but started calling and texting nonstop.
A County Road 185 Palmetto man discovered his Stihl chainsaw and a horseshoe stand were missing from his barn. He thinks the farrier he has been using is responsible. He called the farrier to shoe a horse, and he won’t answer his calls.
A Mooreville woman said she was working a County Road 1460 yard sale when an elderly white woman paid for several items with a counterfeit $20 bill and was given $12 in change. The suspect was driving a gold Mercury Sable.
A County road 1409 Mooreville woman said a white male in a blue shirt had been walking up and down in front of her house for more than six hours. She thought it was suspicious and wanted him checked out. The man told deputies his girlfriend lived at a nearby trailer, and he went to her place.
A County road 1310 Mooreville man said multiple cars have been driving recklessly down the road. He said it is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 445 Saltillo woman said a Savannah, Tennessee, woman has been calling and texting her at all hours of the day and night. The other woman has physically threatened the woman and accused her of "being with" her husband.
A County Road 686 Palmetto man said someone in a red Chevy truck keeps driving through the neighborhood trying to steal items off his front porch.
A Cedar Lane Verona woman said someone broke into her garage and stole six fishing poles. She heard her dogs barking the night before but did not see anything outside. She discovered the theft the next morning.
A woman said she was on her morning walk from her brother's County Road 449 house when a white dog came up and bit the left side of her shirt.
A 73-year-old County Road 821 Saltillo woman said her 20-year-old grandson woke up around noon, Saturday, and started a disturbance. He threatened to kill her and everyone on the house and shoved her down on the bed. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A County Road 2346 Saltillo man said he was doing some work at the house and his partner (whose last name he did not know) started arguing with him. He called 911 and the suspect left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 659 Brewer woman said she and family members went to place flowers on graves at the Old Union Cemetery. There was a white male on the phone fussing and cursing at someone. He said he was waiting for someone to pick him up.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said it looks like the vacant house next door has been broken into because the back door had been damaged. It appeared someone beat the knob off the door of the house that has been empty for a few years.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said he noticed someone trying to break into his house while reviewing security camera footage. He later learned it was just neighbors helping his mother, who had locked her keys and phone in the house.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said he allowed a white couple to live on his property in a camper. The couple stole his 1998 Toyota 4Runner and threatened him if he said anything. He said he is scared of them because they are associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend returned to the house they share. She got mad because he had another girl there. The second female left before deputies arrived. The couple agreed to sleep on opposite sides of the house to let things cool down.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her husband has been using drugs. He was irate and yelling this morning. He was speaking "out of his right mind" and chasing her around the house. When she told him to leave, he did.
A Windfall Circle, Belden man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight. He noticed the carport door open when he got up. The thief stole two handguns from the truck.
A County Road 407 Guntown woman said several four-wheelers are trespassing on her land overnight and leaving ruts in the grass.
A Tomlinson Drive woman heard a crash in the night around 3 a.m. The next morning, she noticed someone had hit her mother's car in the driveway, damaging the left rear of the 2017 Hyundai Sonata.
A County Road 2253 Guntown man said he let a female acquaintance use his 1998 Toyota 4Runner, and she refuses to return the SUV.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said she let a male acquaintance and a female (who she only knew by a first name) live with her a while back. She let them keep personal property in her shed until they got settled. It's now been three weeks and she wants to know what she can do with the belongings they never retrieved.
A County Road 1460 Mooreville woman said a 55-year-old man, who lives in a camper on her property, assaulted her son. The son said he was OK and didn't want to talk to a deputy.
A Drive 2352 Guntown woman said a white male was walking around her house and through her yard. She felt it was suspicious. Deputies found the 24-year-old man, who said he was helping out a friend in the neighborhood.
A Mound Springs Saltillo woman paid a man $16,500 to begin construction of an in-ground swimming pool at her house. She didn't hear from him for three days and heard a rumor that he was moving to New Mexico. The man called and said the materials were with UPS and couldn't be delivered until Tuesday.
A County Road 154 Shannon woman said her neighbors two doors down were shooting guns near livestock. Deputies could not make contact with the neighbors.
A Mitchell Road woman said her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her apartment door nonstop at 7:30 p.m.
A 20-year-old County Road 748 Palmetto woman said her mother wants her to get out of the house. She said she needed at least 30 days to find a new place before she could move out. The deputy explained this was a civil issue.
A 40-year-old County Road 659 Verona woman said she got in an argument with a 55-year-old man because she left the house to ride around and blocked his phone number.
A woman said while she was at work at 1 a.m., an intoxicated male acquaintance kept calling saying she needed to leave work and pick him up. The woman, as well as coworkers, told the man she could not leave and he needed to quit calling.
A County Road 1542 Tupelo said her kids were outside playing when an older white male pulled up in a gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac. He was talking to her 2-year-old daughter, commenting on how pretty she was. The woman said his comments raised concerns, and she wanted to report it.
A Saltillo man reported a large shed on his Drive 1576 Tupelo property had burned down. He has not been to the property in a couple of months. He said someone had been living there without permission and the shed did not have power.
A Little Turkey Trial Saltillo man reported someone in the area was shooting a gun most of the weekend. He and his wife are fearful of guns and wanted to know what they could do. The deputy explained there is no law against a neighbor shooting a weapon on their property.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said two men were in the front yard arguing over a woman. She said they were yelling and cursing, with children outside nearby. She said this is an almost daily occurrence.
A 23-year-old Mantachie woman a wanted deputies to stand by as she got her belonging from her parents' County Road 598 Plantersville house.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a blue car crashed and rolled over around 3:45 p.m. A white couple and two kids climbed out of the overturned car and left in a unknown truck. The crash damaged a fence across the road and the woman's mail box.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said someone stole his $3,000 JVC stereo system and a reciprocating saw. He thinks it was the son of a couple he has let live next to him in a camper.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said there was a 21-year-old Black female cursing at her son. The suspect left in a white car when the woman called 911. The son and the suspect were not there when deputies arrived.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a man was trespassing on her land, which consists of 10 acres and three homes. The man said he was invited there by the resident of one of the three homes.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her child's father showed up to drop off a backpack. He wanted a kiss, and she said no. When she tried to go back inside, he blocked the doorway. When she managed to get inside, she called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 4.
