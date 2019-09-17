The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said she let her dog out about 5 a.m. When she walked outside, she saw a black man standing there. The suspect told her husband he was running from the law.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman ran out of gas mowing her yard, so she went to get gas. When she returned with the gas, there was a Ford F-250 with a flatbed parked on her land near the mower. She told him to leave and he began to holler and curse. He sat in the truck for a while before leaving. He then drove by the property several more times.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said her late father left her a .22-caliber six-shot revolver. While looking for something else, she noticed the gun box was open and the gun was missing. She remembers having it out for target practice in June. Since then, she has had several people working inside and outside her house. She was unsure when it was stolen.
A Johnson Avenue Verona man said a white male wearing dark clothing came out of the woods around 8:45 p.m. and started walking south. The man appeared to be talking to himself, so the man called 911 to do a welfare check.
A 55-year-old Payne Drive man said he got a call from a collections agency saying he owed nearly $2,700 on his PayPal account. He said he has never had a PayPal account, and this one was opened in South Dakota. He thinks his daughter and her boyfriend, who live in South Dakota and know his information, are responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was headed north on Highway 45 near Interstate 22 and saw a ladder fall out of a blue Dodge truck. He moved into the merge lane (for I-22 east) to avoid the ladder, when a small white car cut him off. He had to brake hard to avoid the car and slide into the concrete railing of the Town Creek bridge. He said the folks in the white car stopped, picked up the ladder, and left the area.
An employee at the McCullough Boulevard Sonic said a white male with a shaved head and tattoos on both arms came through the drive-thru and used a counterfeit $20 to purchase $10.44 worth of food.
A Mockingbird Lane woman said her daughter pawned her older model iPad. The daughter admitted she pawned the device that the two women shared. The mother said she never gave permission to pawn the item.
A woman said after washing her clothes at an Ida Street laundromat, she left her wallet at the business. When she returned, the wallet and the $400 it contained was gone. The security cameras did not show who took the wallet, but only one person was seen leaving the area after the woman.
Police were called to the North Gloster Walmart for a possibly drunk man trying to get into a car around 7 p.m. Monday. Officers found the man passed out behind the wheel with the driver’s door wide open. The extremely intoxicated man did not know how he got there or where his car keys were. After he was arrested for public intoxication, the keys were found still in the driver’s door lock.
An Enoch Street man said someone vandalized his two cars, throwing what appeared to be baking soda on them. He said after he stopped letting kids play in his backyard, his property has started getting vandalized.
A woman said while she was inside the West Main Walmart, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her wallet and three bottles of prescription medication, with around 180 pills. She hid the medicine under a shirt.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.