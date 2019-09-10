The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1282 woman said she has seen two men on her property at the wood line multiple times. They are staying on a neighboring property and she has found drug paraphernalia.
A Saltillo man said he oversees a Highway 178 Mooreville property. They evicted the renter who had an auto repair business in the building. When he left, there were still a few cars and the man does not know who they belong to.
A Shannon woman said she had rented a County Road 600 Shannon house to a female who said she was moving out. The renter wanted her sister to assume the lease, but the sister has not paid the rent or come by to fill out a renter's agreement. The sister cursed at the landlord, saying she wasn't moving out and who was she to tell her to move out.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville man went to Xfinity to inquire about services and learned someone in Utica, Michigan was using his Social Security number to get an account. The same suspect also used his SSN to get a car loan.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said a female suspect has been calling her and her family since her grandson was killed in April. The female claims to be pregnant with the dead man's child. When they block her number, the female calls from another number.
A Mooreville man said he and another man were at a house on Bona Katherine Drive on Sept. 16. The other man's wife made a comment and the other man got angry and started yelling and making threats to the man. There was a "brief altercation," then the men left and went to their own homes.
A Drive 1283 Tupelo man said he found an industrial coin-operated vacuum machine in the woods near his house. He said it has been a while since he was in the woods, so he doesn't know when it was left there.
A Garden Park Drive Saltillo woman was driving north on Highway 145 and slowed to make a left turn onto Birmingham Ridge Road when someone rear-ended her car. She pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General and called 911. The other driver continued north toward Saltillo.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo man said he went to the Dollar General on Auburn Road to buy some groceries. He couldn't purchase anything because someone had changed the PIN on his debit card. He said he has not checked his account to see if any money was missing.
Tupelo Police Department
Police found a Mercury Grand Marquise abandoned on North Gloster at McCullough Boulevard around 5 a.m. Saturday. The car was in the outside lane and had heavy damage down the entire driver's side, like it had been in an accident. The driver was not present and the owner was not at home.
A Fillmore Drive man said overnight, someone entered his two unlocked cars and stole a .40-caliber Glock pistol and set of diamond earrings worth $400.
A Confederate Avenue man said his ex-girlfriend showed up in the morning unannounced. His new girlfriend answered the door, then slammed it in her face. When the ex tried "to storm" the residence, they locked the door. About five minutes later, they heard tires squeal and a loud bang. When they went outside later, his truck was heavily damaged.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said she got into a verbal altercation with a man. He broke her LED television and stole her Android phone when he left.
A South Gloster Walmart employee observed a black male conceal two rib-eye steaks in his pants and try to walk out of the store without paying for the $126.86 in merchandise. He was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman picked up two Otterbox cell phone cases and exited the store without paying for the $149.88 in merchandise. She was held for police and charged with shoplifting.
A Meeks Street woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her purse. She found the purse in the neighbor's yard with all of its contents, except the $200 in cash.
A woman said while she was at work at Chuck E Cheese, someone stole the right front wheel and lug nuts off her 2008 Ford Fusion. The security cameras showed a black male in a white hatchback pulled up beside the car around 5:40 p.m., took the tire and rim, and left.
An East Main Dollar General employee said a white male walked into the employee break room, stole her wallet, and walked out of the store. A short while later, a white female came into the store and returned the wallet. When the woman checked, $80 in cash and possibly some checks were missing.
A North Madison Street woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a back pack containing her employer's iPad, a cell phone and a price scanner. There was $30 cash missing from the vehicle as well.
A South Gloster Street man said he let a male friend stay at his place and borrow his car on occasion. The friend took the car without permission Sunday. The car was spotted that afternoon in a Plantersville church parking lot.
An East Main Street man said overnight, someone damaged his mailbox beyond repair.
An Augusta Street man said a white car ran the stop sign in front of his house and crashed into his plastic mailbox. The suspect drove through the neighbor's yard as he fled. The man estimated his plastic mailbox was worth $1,000.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male shoplifted two DVDs, two phones, a phone case and a screen protector. He fled the store with the $161.18 in merchandise and headed south toward Shannon in a green Ford pickup. Police waited on Highway 45 and pulled the vehicle over. The driver said he was expecting to be pulled over and admitted he was the shoplifter. He was arrested and taken to jail. The truck was released to the man's father, who was a passenger.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.