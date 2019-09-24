The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
When a man arrived at a Starbridge Cove Mooreville construction site, he noticed four-wheeler tracks and several burned spots where small fires had been set. There was also spray paint on the back of the house. He said days earlier, someone had sprayed curse words on a sheet of OSB.
A 43-year-old County Road 2296 Saltillo man said a 49-year-old female acquaintance showed up at his house, started a verbal altercation then started breaking things. She threw a coffee pot of the floor, shattering it. When he said he was calling 911, she kicked the wall by the water heater and he could hear water running. She pulled pictures off the wall and unplugged the air conditioner before she left.
An East Garrison man said he put his car title in a drawer. When looking for it recently, it was missing. He thinks his step-son's girlfriend took it.
A Mound Springs Road Saltillo man was walking his dog along County Road 399 when he came upon a flatscreen television on the side of the road. The set still had the protective plastic sheeting on the screen, as though it was a display unit in a store. Deputies took possession of the set and carried to the the sheriff's office.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up after she told him not to return. She said he has a history of causing disturbances and assaults. He left after she called 911.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said he recently bought a Yamaha 750 motorcycle and had it parked next to his trailer. There was no ignition switch, just bare wires to connect. The starter was removed, so someone had to push the bike off the property.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said she got mail stating she had won $3.5 million and a Mercedes Benz from the Publisher's Clearing House sweepstakes. The letter told her to send a check to a man in Brush, Colorado to collect her winnings. The 80-year-old woman did not send any money.
A 39-year-old County Road 270 Nettleton woman said her 37-year-old sister showed up at her house around 4 p.m. and dropped a male subject off. When she said she didn't appreciate her leaving strangers, the sister pushed her to the ground and threw a glass object at her, causing injury.
A County Road 1820 Tupelo man said he picked up some trash down the road. Going through the items, there were some letters addressed to a person who lives near the intersection.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she noticed a red scuff on her rear passenger door when she left the Eason Boulevard Burger King around 2:30 p.m. She asked the driver of a red Chevy HHR parked next to her if he hit her vehicle. He said a buzzard hit his car and drove away. She got the tag number and gave it to police.
A West Main Walmart employee said a black male was banned from the property and told to leave and not return by employees and police on Sunday. The man returned Monday. Police were called and arrested the 29-year-old man, handcuffing him in the electronics area of the store.
A man said he was driving his silver 2013 Kia up North Gloster Street when it started making a loud ticking noise. As he continued north, the vehicle "spontaneously exploded under the hood and was engulfed in flames" in the middle of the street in front of the Olive Garden. The Tupelo Fire Department Station 4 responded and put out the fire.
A Wilson Street woman said she has been receiving threatening text messages from a female, where the suspect says she is coming to get the woman.
