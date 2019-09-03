The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said his wife has been receiving threatening phone calls from her grandmother. He said it started when the wife filed a police report on her uncle. The grandmother then threatened to cut off financial support unless she dropped the charges.
A County Road 855 woman said she got into a verbal argument with a man about the past. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1409 man said his neighbor asked him to drag the neighbor's dirt bike with his car to jump start it. When the man refused, the neighbor became irate. When he told the neighbor not to drive over the gas line any more, the neighbor charged him and began punching him about the face and head.
A Tupelo man said he was riding his ATV at a hunting club on State Park Road. He left his .22-caliber pistol on top of the console in his unlocked Chevy pickup. When he returned, the gun was missing.
A County Road 1498 Auburn man said his two female landlords knocked on the door, saying they were going to come in, look through and change the locks. They argued. After the women left, he called 911.
Deputies were called to a disturbance at a County Road 1427 Mooreville storage unit. The customer said it was a small misunderstanding, but he got upset and got too loud with the employee. He apologized and said they had worked it out.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said her kids were playing in their swimming pool when three dogs charged them. When she stamped her foot, the dogs ran off. She said the dogs often growl at her when she walks out to go to work. She is concerned for the safety of her children.
A Point Lookout Tupelo man said someone unplugged his internet service from the pole. He thinks it might be his neighbor, who he told not to come onto his property after he learned the neighbor is a sex offender.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo woman was out of town when a neighbor called and said a white Ford pickup was backed up to her shop with a four-wheeler loaded in the back. When family members checked the property, they found the house had been entered and the Honda four-wheeler was missing.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said she was in her kitchen around 9:30 p.m. when she heard three gunshots. She said she has been receiving messages from three black males who have threatened to shoot up her home.
A woman said she was staying at a male friend's County Road 506 Shannon house. Around 10:30 p.m., a male neighbor forced his way through the front storm door. He started talking about needing $40 for cologne and the friend told him to go look in the bedroom. When the neighbor came back to the living room, he took the woman's AT&T smartphone off the charger and took off running.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said her county-issued garbage can was fine when she went to bed Thursday night. When she got up Friday morning, it appeared to have been run over and was severely damaged.
A 55-year-old Plantersville man said he and a 29-year-old woman have a business and romantic relationship. After an altercation at their business the day before, he decided not to open up the business. She showed up, wanting to run it by herself. He called 911 to have her removed. While he owns the property, the business permit is in her name. They were told it was a civil issue, not a criminal issue.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said her neighbors were stealing electricity by charging their car battery on her front porch. She doesn't know how long it happened, she was away while remodeling.
A County Road 984 Tupelo woman said she was cleaning out her car and noticed that her Taurus 9mm pistol was missing. She is not sure when the weapon was stolen.
A woman said she and her daughter went to her ex's house to pick up some items. He was intoxicated and tried to start a fight. She left and went to Shannon to pick up her van. When she got home, her Ford Fusion had been keyed from front to back.
A Bobcat Lane Guntown woman said she and her daughter got into a verbal altercation over the parenting of the woman's granddaughter. She said this is an ongoing problem.
A Fulton woman said she was driving south on Highway 371 when she saw her husband's 2003 Ford Expedition sitting at a trailer park near Woodchuck's. She followed the vehicle to County Road 1451 where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. She shot a picture of the suspect. Deputies recognized the 21-year-old suspect and arrested him.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman was running in the Mound Springs area when she was attacked by two German shepherds.
A Drive 1347 Mooreville woman said a man she knows and is not welcome at her home showed up Saturday at noon asking for money.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman said while she was in rehab, a couple moved a camper onto her property and have been living there without permission.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said someone stole a motion light and two "L" brackets from the back of his house, pointing toward the car shed.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville man said he has been hearing loud music. He thinks it is coming from a field from behind his house.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man called after 1:30 a.m. to report the noise at the Antler Ranch is excessive, has been going on all night and keeping his family awake. He said he called the ranch and the owner told him the county doesn't have a noise ordinance.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville man said an unknown white female showed up at 1:30 a.m. knocking on the door and asking for a ride to the county line. He told her to leave, then called 911. Deputies found the woman, who said a taxi dropped her off at the wrong address and she was trying to get to County Road 1589. The deputy drove her to her destination without incident.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said her 59-year-old daughter moved in about four years ago and has been stealing her medicine ever since. She said she is missing 17 Clonazepam pills from a bottle that was just refilled.
A South Garrison Street man said he has been receiving threatening text messages from a number he does not recognize.
A Gilvo woman reported that someone broke out the window of a Highway 178 church. No one was still inside the church but there were muddy footprints inside the building.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he and his wife got into a verbal altercation. Saying he did not want to be a bad influence on their children, he decided to leave to let things cool down.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend noticed items missing from their apartment. A neighbor told them that a female who lives in the same complex entered their apartment while they were away. A check revealed a 30-pack of belly button rings, pork chops, a bag of burritos, a bottle of shampoo and a camera were missing.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 30
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.