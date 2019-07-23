TUPELO - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate the person responsible for credit card fraud.
A woman's purse was stolen June 19 at a local department store. The credit cards inside the purse were later used at several locations in Tupelo. Surveillance cameras show the suspect to be a black male last seen driving a white, four-door car.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).