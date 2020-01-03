TUPELO - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for help in identifying a grand larceny suspect.
On Dec. 22, 2019 around 7:30 p.m., a clean-shaven black male entered Kay's Jewelry at The Mall at Barnes Crossing. He asked an employee if he could look at two gold necklaces worth a total of about $10,000. After the employees handed him the necklaces, he ran out of the store.
The suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie, gray sweat pants, and white tennis shoes. He fled the mall area in a black or dark gray SUV.
Anyone having information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.