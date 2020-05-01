TUPELO - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your assistance in locating the person responsible for a strong-arm robbery.
The suspect, a black male, is accused of stealing money from an elderly woman’s purse in a local grocery store on April 25 and then fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Sentra. Two days later, on April 27, the same individual attempted to steal a wallet from an elderly victim’s purse in a second local grocery store.
The victim caught the suspect in the act and the two struggled over the wallet with the suspect eventually pulling money from the wallet and fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).