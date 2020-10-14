TUPELO - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your assistance in locating the person responsible for shooting into an occupied dwelling.
On Oct. 4, Tupelo police responded to a call of a shots being fired from a vehicle into a home on Eason Boulevard. Surveillance camera footage from a nearby gas station showed a female who was a passenger in a dark colored Nissan car that is suspected of being involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).