TUPELO • Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi took time to recognize the service of three longtime police officers on Wednesday at the group’s annual awards luncheon.
Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles, Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre and Tupelo interim Chief Jackie Clayton all retired in 2021 and all three were recognized for their years of service.
“We created the Lifetime Achievement Award in December 2015 to recognize sheriffs and police chiefs with at least 20 years of service on their retirement,” said Crime Stoppers board member Bill Allen.
Voyles began his career in law enforcement in 1996, working as a jailer and patrol officer for both the Houlka and Houston police departments.
After working as an officer for nine years, he campaigned for the job of Houston Town Marshall in 1995 and won the election. Voyles was re-elected three times, and after serving four terms, decided to not run again.
Following Voyles announcement, the Houston Board of Alderman made the chief’s job an appointed position
At the same time he was the Houston Police Chief, he also served as a Chickasaw County constable, a position he continues to hold.
Voyles has been elected constable seven times and will have served the people of Chickasaw County in this capacity for 28 years when this term is completed.
“He was and is a strong supporter of Crime Stoppers and very deserving of this award,” Allen said.
Aguirre spent more than 36 years in law enforcement, beginning his career as a dispatcher for the Lee County Sheriff's Office. He was later hired as an officer with the Tupelo Police Department. During his tenure, he advanced up the ranks and was captain of detectives when he was nominated as chief in the fall of 2013 by then-Mayor Jason Shelton.
During Aguirre’s 8 years at the helm of the 100-officer department, he oversaw the construction of the new $10 million TPD headquarters in downtown Tupelo. He retired at the end of June 2021.
Like the other two award winners, Clayton started at the bottom and worked his way up. He capped a 42-year career in law enforcement, all of it with Tupelo, when he retired as interim Police Chief in December 2021.
He was hired by legendary Police Chief Ed Crider to begin his career. Among his early duties was as a motor patrol officer. During his retirement ceremony, Clayton joked, “Where else could you get a job riding a Harley Davidson all day.”
Clayton continued to climb the ladder to the rank of major and took over the patrol division. In early 2020, he was named one of two deputy chiefs, responsible for the patrol division, narcotics and detectives.
Following Aguirre’s retirement, Clayton assumed the role of interim Police Chief to give the new city hall administration time to search for and select a new police chief. He retired in December.