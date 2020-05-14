TUPELO - Calls to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi help put a Lee County man behind bars.
Keyon Lenior, 35, of Verona, is accused of robbing a woman in the parking lot of the West Main Kroger in late April. He was taken into custody Monday in Monroe County and returned to Lee County.
During his May 13 initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, bond was set at $50,000. At the time of his arrest, Lenior was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Probation.
On April 27, an adult female said an unknown black male suspect had taken cash from her and fled. Witnesses at the scene and tips to Crime Stoppers led investigators to Lenior and a warrant for his arrest was issued May 4.