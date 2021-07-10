The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on Saturday was named the best large newspaper in the state for the third consecutive year by the Mississippi Press Association.
The Daily Journal and its staff took home 37 awards from the Better Newspaper Contest sponsored annually by MPA. The awards were for work in 2020.
"We are honored and thankful for the recognition of the excellent work our staff did last year," Executive Editor Sam R. Hall said. "It is also a real testament to our community, which continues to support us as we strive to support it in all we do."
The Daily Journal competes in the largest circulation division alongside the Sun Herald in Biloxi and the Clarion Ledger in Jackson.
Here are the awards won by the Daily Journal and its staff. All awards are for the newspaper's circulation division, unless otherwise noted:
• Investigative news story, 2nd place, Caleb Bedillion
• Sports news story, 2nd place, Brad Locke
• Sports column, 1st place, Brad Locke
• Sports column, 3rd place, Dalton Middleton
• Sports feature, 3rd place, Brad Locke and Dalton Middleton
• Sports game story, 1st place, Parrish Alford
• General interest column, all newspapers, 3rd place, Brad Locke
• Commentary column, all newspapers, 2nd place, Lena Mitchell
• Feature story, 3rd place, Blake Alsup
• General news photo, 2nd place, Thomas Wells
• General news photo, 3rd place, Adam Robison
• Spot news photo, 1st place, Thomas Wells
• Spot news photo, 2nd place, Thomas Wells
• Sports feature photo, 1st place, Adam Robison
• Sports feature photo 2nd place, Thomas Wells
• Sports feature photo, 3rd place, Adam Robison
• Sports action photo, 1st place, Adam Robison
• Sports action photo, 2nd place, Adam Robison
• Feature photo, 1st place, Thomas Robison
• Feature photo, 2nd place, Adam Robison
• Feature photo, 3rd place, Adam Robison
• Photo series, 1st place, Thomas Wells
• News package, 1st place, Daily Journal
• News package, 2nd place, Daily Journal
• News package, 3rd place, Daily Journal
• Personality portrait, 2nd place, Thomas Wells
• Personality portrait, 3rd place, Thomas Wells
• Front page, all newspapers, 1st place, Daily Journal
• Editorial page, 1st place, Elizabeth Walters
• Editorials, 1st place, Daily Journal
• Editorials, 2nd place, Elizabeth Walters
• Sports page, 2nd place, Daily Journal
• Lifestyles page, all newspapers, 1st place, Ginna Parsons
• Headline, 3rd place, Lee Smith
• Website, all newspapers, 1st place, Daily Journal
• Lede, 2nd place, Caleb Bedillion
• General excellence, 1st place, Daily Journal