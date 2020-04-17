The Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors announced winners for its 2019 competition. The Daily Journal received 12 awards, including three first place.
In addition to these awards, investigative reporter/editor Caleb Bedillion was named the AP Mississippi Newsperson of the Year. The judges said that Bedillion's "commitment to investigative journalism and freedom of information rights set him apart."
Bedillion placed in three categories, taking second place for breaking news for coverage of a December tornado in Guntown. And Bedillion and reporter William Moore placed second for investigative reporting and continuing coverage.
Daily Journal photographers Thomas Wells and Adam Robison placed in each of the five photo categories, with Wells picking up first place for sports feature photography. Former Journal reporter W. Derek Russell received first place for personal columns, and former Journal editor Chris Kieffer received first place for editorials.
Here’s the complete list of the Daily Journal’s award recipients:
Breaking News Photography: Adam Robison, second place, for "American Furniture Fire"
General News Photography: Thomas Wells, second place, for "Protest Over Chancellor Choice”
Feature photography: Thomas Wells, third place, for "Cleaning the Windows"
Sports Feature Photography: Thomas Wells, first place, for "Game Winner"
Sports Action Photography: Adam Robison, third place, for "Diving Over"
Personal Columns: Derek Russell, first place
Editorials: Chris Kieffer, first place
Business: Dennis Seid, third place, for "Furniture Manufacturers, Retailers Eye Impact of Tariffs"
Investigative Reporting: Caleb Bedillion and William Moore, second place, for "Supervisor’s 2018 DUI Arrest Hidden from Public Eye"
Continuing Coverage: Caleb Bedillion and William Moore, third place, for "Rush to Judgement: State’s Public Defense System Poses Constitutional Crisis"
General News: Danny McArthur, third place, for "Whether 2008 or 2019, Immigration Raids Leave Lasting Impact"
Breaking News: Caleb Bedillion, second place, for "Tornado Recovery Efforts Underway"
AP Mississippi Newsperson of the Year: Caleb Bedillion