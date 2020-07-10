TUPELO • The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal received 36 awards from the Mississippi Press Association, including the MPA’s highest honor, a first place for General Excellence.
For the second consecutive year, the Journal was named General Excellence for the state's largest classification, and Thomas Wells received the Mississippi Press Photo of the Year.
Wells received Photo of the Year for his action photo from the Tupelo vs. Corinth football game.
Daily Journal first-place honors included Caleb Bedillion, spot news story; John Luke McCord and Parrish Alford, best use of social media; Thomas Wells, general news photo, feature photo, sports action photo and personality portrait; Adam Robison, spot news photo, sports feature photo; Wells and Robison, photo series; John Pitts, best lede.
Second-place awards went to Dennis Seid and Derek Russell for planned series; Danny McArthur for general news story; Bedillion and William Moore for investigative story; Bedillion for commentary column; Russell for personal column; Alford for sports column; Wells for general news photo, sports action photo, photo series and personality portrait; Pitts for best headline; Brad Locke for best lede.
Third-place honors went to Bedillion and Taylor Vance for spot news; Moore, Bedillion and Lena Mitchell for planned series; Chris Kieffer for editorials; Seid for business story; Logan Lowery for sports column; Robison for general news photo, feature photo, sports action photo and photo series; Lee Smith for best headline; Mud & Magnolias for best magazine and the Daily Journal staff for best website.
Mississippi Press was judged by the Alabama Press Association this year.