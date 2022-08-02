CORINTH • With about four dozen affidavit ballots outstanding, Ralph Dance held a 44-vote lead over a three-term incumbent in the race for Corinth’s next mayor.
Dance, the current police chief, held a 1,152-1,112 vote lead over Tommy Irwin based on unofficial totals. There were still 49 affidavit ballots to be counted as of press deadline. Because of the state’s voter ID law, those cannot be counted for five days,
“Right now I feel pretty good,” Dance said. “I am going to take next week off and then hit the ground running. Of course, I still have a police department to run. I will still be chief until Nov. 6.
Dance said in his eight years as chief, he has only missed a handful of meetings of the board of aldermen. Because he is already familiar with the city departments and how things operate, he feels he will have an advantage taking on the new role.
In unofficial results, it appears Landon Tucker will be the next police chief. He easily outdistanced fellow officer Ben Gann.
Most of the aldermen races are too close to call. Incumbent at-large alderman holds a razor-thin advantage over challenger David Curry, 1,093-1,089.
As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, totals were as follows:
Mayor
Ralph Dance (R)1,154
Tommy Irwin (R)(i) 1,112
Chief of Police
Ben Gann (R)
Landon Tucker (R)
Alderman at Large
David A. Curry (R)1,089
Mike Hopkins (R)(i)1,093
Alderman Ward 1
Johnny Butler Jr. (R)251
Chris Wilson (R)(i)209
Alderman Ward 2
Ben Albarracin (R)(i)496
Mark Coombs (R)101
Danny Lynn Smith (R)213
Alderman Ward 4
J.C. “Honeyboy” Hill (D)(i)
Steve D. Hill (D)
Jerry Porter (D)
Alderman Ward 5
Joshua Bryant (R)
Angela Dobbins (R)
David G. Roberts (R)
Jennifer Brown Timbes (R)
