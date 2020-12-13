TUPELO • The deadline for nonprofits and food pantries in Northeast Mississippi impacted by COVID-19 to complete the eligibility quiz for CARES Act funding is approaching quickly.
The last day for interested applicants to create an account and complete the eligibility quiz is Tuesday, Dec. 15. The deadline for full application submission is Jan. 15, 2021.
As part of the Community Foundations (CF) COVID-19 Grant Program for Nonprofits and Food Pantries, the CREATE Foundation oversees the distribution of approximately $1.6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds, with half of the funds allocated for nonprofits and the other half allocated for food pantries among 21 counties. Interested organizations are encouraged to reach out if they need additional support.
“Our team is grateful to partner with the six northeast Mississippi United Way organizations and the Volunteer Hubs to share information about these grant opportunities and provide application support,” said Stewart McMillan, the Toyota Wellspring/CREATE Project Manager, in a press release.
As of Nov. 15, agencies can apply for a maximum of $12,000, an increase from the previous $4,000 maximum. Current approved grants from the CREATE Foundation range from $1,623 to $12,000.
Some agencies, such as the Talbot House in Tupelo, are using their funding to pay for sanitizing costs. As a residential program for women in early recovery of substance abuse, the agency provides recovery support, housing, employment and job readiness through the Talbot House Bakery & Cafe. They serve 10 residents at a time.
“The women who come into our program are coming directly out of drug and alcohol treatment facilities,” said executive director Becky Weatherford. “They go there, they get stabilized, and then they come to us for that transition period, and that’s where the real work of developing a foundation of recovery starts.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program in early March had to temporarily halt taking in new residents for eight to nine weeks at a time when addiction, overdoses and relapses were increasing, and in-person recovery meetings had to be halted or taken into the virtual sphere.
“There were women all over the Northeast Mississippi area who were coming out of treatment who had nowhere to go when they left treatment other than, and I hate to say this, a lot of them went back onto the streets and some of them had to return to unsafe or unhealthy environments because that was their only option,” Weatherford said.
Talbot House will use their funding to have the 5,000 square-foot facility professionally cleaned and sanitized. They have resumed taking new residents, with new safety features in place. Weatherford said the goal is to operate in a way where they don’t have to stop taking residents in order to provide the continued support needed for those in recovery.
“No matter what’s going on in the world, whether it’s a pandemic or any other thing, addiction is still there,” Weatherford said. “Addiction treatment is always going to be necessary, and recovery support services will always be a necessary service to provide to those people who are trying to get well.”
As of Dec. 4, there have been 81 applications for Community Foundation grants submitted, with 36 approved. Of received applications, the majority have been for nonprofits, and CREATE is encouraging eligible food pantries to apply.
The CREATE Foundation has received 66 nonprofit applications. Of those, 32 have been approved. Food pantries make up only 15 applications CREATE has received; only four of these applications have been approved.
The United Way of Lowndes & Noxubee was among the agencies, reimbursed the new maximum amount as a food pantry and nonprofit. With their $12,000, they plan to host more food drives in 2021 to address the growing food need. They hope to be able to fill in the gap once the seasonal food drives and donations end, said executive director Renee Sanders.
“We just don’t think COVID is going to magically disappear,” Sanders said.
The end of the holidays is often when the food bank suffers from empty pantry shelves.
“But the need is still there,” Sanders said. “Because of that, we’re going to wait and we’re going to do another food drive in the early Spring.”
Sanders said the organization has hosted four food drives during the pandemic. At their first drive, in Lowndes, they served approximately 751 families on May 8 and 762 families on May 29. The organization also hosted two drives in Noxubee and served 359 families on July 10 and 505 families on September 26.
However, Sanders said the need is ongoing.
“No matter what my number and my goal is, if I say 750 families, I promise you, we turn away 750 families because either we run out or we meet that goal or that deadline,” she said.
Sanders advised agencies to submit their applications by Dec. 15 and is available to help any agencies in Lowndes County complete the application process. She emphasized that the definition of food pantry for funding extends beyond a business or organization and can include any agency giving food to underprivileged people within the community.
“With that CARES Act, it’s real important for people to know that if they’re serving food in the community, they can apply for that CARES money,” Sanders said. “If they need someone to sit down with them, I’m willing to do that.”
The CREATE Foundation estimates a total of 392 grants, or 196 grants in both funding categories, could be allocated if all applicants applied for the $4,000 maximum, or 130 total grants, or 65 grants in both categories, if all applicants applied for the $12,000 maximum.
The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition, Inc. initially applied and received the original $4,000 amount, but will seek out the additional $8,000 in potential reimbursement. The agency provides temporary emergency shelter and services for homeless individuals within their region.
Prior to COVID-19, the organization ran a warming shelter in conjunction with the City of Columbus to provide shelter to 10 to 15 individuals. The shelter ran from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., but would stay open during the day if temperatures hit subfreezing. Because a lot of their volunteers are older, the coalition couldn’t staff the shelters without putting volunteers at risk.
“We definitely need the full ($12,000),” said co-president Sandra DePriest. “Because of COVID, we’re not able to run our shelter this winter, and so this is going to help us tremendously because our alternative is to provide hotel rooms for those persons who are homeless.”
The organization averages three to five rooms a night. DePriest estimates they work with 25 people directly and indirectly, almost double the among the coalition worked with last year. People losing employment or experiencing a loss in hours are leading to people not being able to pay their housing costs and be evicted. DePriest knows of several causes of contractors, such as construction workers and plumbers, having less available work as people limit services within their homes, or people in manufacturing receiving irregular work.
“They go work for a while, come back for a while, but you can’t pay your rent with that kind of pattern, so that puts them homeless,” DePriest said.
While the CDC issued a temporary halt on residential evictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Sept. 4, DePriest said policies about not evicting until the end of the year are “not holding up,” as people are still being evicted. As part of the CDC moratorium, a tenant, lessee or resident has to provide a completed and signed copy to their landlord or the owner of the property; otherwise, the CDC states they have “a right to have them evicted or removed from where they live.”
If someone is homeless in the Golden Triangle region, they can contact 662-549-2643 to complete an intake.
Nonprofits and food pantries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to begin their applications or learn more about Community Foundations COVID-19 grants at www.mscaresgrant.com. Funding is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Specific questions related to this grant funding for the outlined twenty-one counties can be directed to the CREATE Foundation. If additional specific application support is needed, then the CREATE Foundation team can direct applicants to the Northeast Mississippi United Ways and Volunteer Hubs who have partnered to offer additional support.