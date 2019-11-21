JACKSON - The state's highest court has thrown out a drug conviction of a man sitting on death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary for killing a newspaper carrier.
Marlon Howell was indicted in early 1998 for the sale of marijuana. He later pleaded to the reduced charge of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 3 years house arrest.
He argued that he was improperly sentenced since the lesser charge had a maximum penalty of a $250 fine. The Mississippi Supreme Court agreed. On Thursday, the high court reversed the conviction and sent the case back to Union County Circuit Court.
In May 2000, he was arrested in the shooting death of Daily Journal newspaper carrier Hugh David Pernell in New Albany. He was later convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. The state supreme court upheld the conviction and death sentence in 2003.