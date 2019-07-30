Two deceased candidates for will still be on the primary ballot in August.
Carl Robinson, a Democratic candidate who was running for state legislature to represent House District 5, died in a murder-suicide on July 16, but any votes he receives will still be counted, said Marshall County Circuit Clerk Lucy Carpenter.
“We had already started absentee voting, so I’m sure that he had some absentee votes, and all of those votes will be counted plus any write-ins we might have. Normally, write-ins are not counted, but since there has been a death, they will be,” Carpenter said.
Incumbent John Faulkner and Jacqueline Simon will also be on the primary ballot.
In a separate race, Tim Shaw, who was running for District 5 supervisor, was the only Republican candidate before his death last week, and Carpenter said she is unsure what will happen with the District 5 Republican supervisor candidate seat.
Carpenter recalls a major write-in campaign in the 1970s when a candidate passed away, but said that since Shaw was the only candidate running for his seat, they would manually count votes and emphasize that write-in votes will count. It will be up to the Republican committee to decide on how they will decide a winner if there are multiple write-in candidates.
“Those votes would be manually counted, and then the Republican committee would have to certify the candidate, or decide on a run-off if there was, say, two major candidates who were written in and neither one of them received a majority,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter has not heard word of anyone mounting an active write-in campaign to be the Republican District 5 supervisor candidate.
Democratic candidate and incumbent Ronnie Joe Bennett is still running for District 5 supervisor.
Voters will be notified of the deceased candidates with written notices at each precinct, and poll workers will be available to give information. There will be additional notices when voters sign in.