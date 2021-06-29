Mississippi State Health Department officials on Tuesday sounded the alarm on rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases in Mississippi and urged residents to take precautions ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
"I would say that it is now the dominant strain in Mississippi," State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
Although only 78 cases of the Delta variant, which originated in India, have been confirmed in the state as of Tuesday, health officials said the variant is spreading.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers agreed with Dobbs' assessment, saying he'd be surprised if it's not currently the dominant strain.
"It's certainly the predominant strain that we're seeing from our sequencing data, overwhelmingly," Byers said.
Most of the 78 cases have been in central Mississippi counties — Claiborne (2), Copiah (1), Desoto (1), Forrest (1), Harrison (1), Hinds (44), Jackson (1), Madison (16), Rankin (9), Smith (1) and Washington (1).
The number of confirmed Delta cases is up from 29 last week. Mississippi now has 78 cases of the variant, which is a nearly 169% increase of confirmed Delta cases in a week.
The Delta variant has affected people of all ages, causing outbreaks among restaurant employees, churches and children in youth settings, like summer camps, MSDH officials said.
The way to interrupt the cycle of continued concern over variant strains is to get vaccinated, Byers said. And the current COVID-19 vaccines provide effective protection, even from the Delta variant, he said.
Around 46% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, while only 31% of Mississippians are. Fifty-seven percent of the U.S. population over 18 years of age is vaccinated, while 38% of Mississippians in that age range are.
MSDH reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday. Of those 11 deaths, 10 were unvaccinated and one, an individual in their 80s, was only partially vaccinated. Three of the 11 deaths occurred in unvaccinated individuals in their 30s, Dobbs said.
Over the past month in Mississippi, 90% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in those who were unvaccinated, 96% of cases occurred in those who were unvaccinated and 95% of COVID-related hospitalizations were among the unvaccinated, according to Dobbs.
Byers said the state has seen "a modest increase in our hospitalization numbers" over the previous week, and Mississippi could see increases in overall case numbers.
"I think that when we get to interactions on the Fourth of July, that we may see some increased cases and hospitalizations after that if we're not taking the proper precautions now," Byers said.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been three major waves of increased COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mississippi. Following the initial wave in March and April 2020, a second surge followed after the Fourth of July last year. A third wave followed from November 2020 to January 2021.
"It feels very reminiscent of where we were in an earlier part of the pandemic, really about this time last year, when we were starting to see outbreaks among group settings with a lot of transmission because we had a lot of susceptible people," Byers said. "It feels like we're in that same situation now with the Delta variant and the rapidity of its spread, especially among the unvaccinated individuals."
While Dobbs does not see another mask mandate on the horizon, he thinks it's still a good idea for people to continue wearing masks indoors in public spaces, even if they are vaccinated. It's something that he does himself. He added those who are unvaccinated "definitely need to be wearing one."
"As we go forward, every death will be an additional tragedy because it was almost certainly avoidable," Dobbs said. "So please, if you're eligible to get vaccinated, go ahead and do it. If you have questions, talk to your physician, talk to your provider, get all of the information you need to protect yourself."
COVID-19 vaccinations can be scheduled at walk-in and pop-up sites hosted by MSDH across the state by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu.