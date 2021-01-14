TUPELO • The Tupelo alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta donated dozens of backpacks filled with school supplies to local students on Wednesday.
In total, members of the sorority donated 47 backpacks — 24 to Plantersville Middle School in the Lee County School District and 23 to Pierce Street Elementary School in the Tupelo Public School District.
The backpacks were donated by MedAdvo, the Omega Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Quinn Bradley Insurance, NL Jones Funeral Home and Aunt B’s Soul Food. Each was filled with looseleaf paper, binders, colored pencils, markers, pencil pouches, pencils, scissors, glue sticks and other supplies. The school supplies were provided by the Tupelo Alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and Mt. Carmel MB Church.
Keila Glenn, chairperson for the Delta Sigma Theta alumnae chapter in Tupelo, said the fifth year of the “Backpack Refill” event was the biggest so far.
“We know that there has been hardship with different families so we wanted to make sure that we provided those supplies for those kids to take a little bit of stress off of the parents,” Glenn said.
Besides her role with the sorority, Glenn works as a third grade gifted teacher at Lawhon Elementary School. She said being present to distribute the supplies was a thrill.
“Whenever I see those kids being able to benefit from the backpacks as well as the supplies, it makes me feel like it’s a job well done,” she said.
Sheila Kelly, school counselor at Pierce Street Elementary, worked with the sorority to identify students who would receive the backpacks after Delta Sigma Theta contacted the school to let them know they had supplies to pass out.
“We’re very close with our students and parents, so we know who really will benefit from it,” Kelly said, adding that the school is grateful for the help.
Having new backpacks and school supplies provided ensures that “the kids get to us and they’re emotionally ready to learn,” Kelly said. It also eases parents’ minds, giving them one less thing to worry about during the pandemic.