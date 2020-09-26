WEST POINT • For $20, West Point residents can not only show their support for the men and women in blue, they can also help their community.
The West Point Police Department is selling two-sided yard signs that give residents a chance to show others how they feel about law enforcement officers. One side of the blue and white signs says “We Honor Our Police.” The reverse says “We Pray for Our Police.”
While there are protests against law enforcement and efforts to defund police departments in some areas of the country, this project actually came from the community.
Former Bryan Foods executive and Old Waverly golf course owner George Bryan first approached mayor Robbie Robinson, who put him in contact with Chief Cook.
“He (Bryan) just wanted to let myself and my officers know that he appreciated the job we were doing and he was fully behind us,” Cook said. “He said he knew there were others who felt the same.
“He knew the guy behind the organization (that prints the signs). He said he would fund it. Any profits would go to the police station for us to put back into projects that will help the community.”
The chief liked the idea and quickly agreed to move forward. Bryan agreed to purchase a small quantity of signs to judge the temperament of the community.
“We started off with 10 signs from Mr. Bryan,” Cook said. “We put it online on our Facebook page last week and people started calling saying they wanted one. Within 30 minutes, they were all gone.”
Officials quickly ordered more signs which should be in by the first of the week. Anyone looking for a sign can call the police department at 494-1244. If this batch of signs goes as fast as the first, officials will order more.
Cook thought he had the support of the people but he was surprised by the response.
“We have got a good community, first. And we had a good rapport with the community,” Cook said. “I instruct my officers to be transparent with the community. We have good officers, and I am very big on community relations. I tell the officers to do their job and be respectful.”
The department is purchasing the signs for $10 each and selling them at twice the cost. Proceeds from the sale of each sign will be kept in a separate account and used to support the community.