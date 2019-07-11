BOONEVILLE - In separate incidents, the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office charged two men with felony drug possession.
Deputies responded to a disturbance around 7 a.m. June 27 on Highway 4 East. After deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence, along with a handgun that was used in the incident, they arrested Raymond David Entrekin Jr., 33, of Booneville. After he was taken to the jail, corrections officers found a plastic bag of methamphetamine on his person.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance enhanced while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and family disturbance. His total bond was set at $75,000.
On July 2, deputies pulled over Ronald Dale McVey, 49, of Booneville, for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered a plastic bag in McVey's pants pocket that contained methamphetamine. He was taken to the county jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor violations — driving while license suspended, improper turn, no proof of insurance and improper equipment. His bond was set at $20,000 on the felony and $2,500 on the misdemeanor charges.