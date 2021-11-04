TUPELO • Dick Guyton, Executive Director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation and keeper of the Elvis Presley Birthplace, is stepping down from his longtime leadership position with the organization that owns and oversees the operation of the rock and roll legend's first home.

Guyton announced on Thursday during a special press conference at the Birthplace.

"As we get older, we tend to think back on our past and think how good it was," he told the small crowd, made up of coworkers, friends and members of the press. "I've been doing a lot of that recently."

Guyton has served as Executive Director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation and overseen the Birthplace since 2002. He said that after nearly 20 years, the time had come for him and his wife, Myra, to make some lifestyle changes and pass the Birthplace on to another great leader. 

His final day will be Jan. 8, 2022.

Officials with the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation said they plan to announce Guyton's replacement in the near future.

A reception honoring the Guyton's is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elvis Presley Birthplace. 

For the last 20 years, the Elvis Presley Birthplace has brought in 1 million visitors, making it the No. 1 tourist attraction in Mississippi.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

