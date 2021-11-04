Dick Guyton, Executive Director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation and keeper of the Elvis Presley Birthplace, speaks to the crowd at press conference announcing his retirement outside the Birthplace on Nov. 4, 2021, in Tupelo. Guyton's final day in his current leadership position will be Jan. 8, 2022. His replacement will be announced in the coming days.
Henry Dodge, left, chairman of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation thanks the foundation's executive director, Dick Guyton, for his years of running the Elvis Presley Birthplace following the announcement of Guyton's retirement, Nov. 4, 2021, in Tupelo.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Supporters stand at the steps of the gift shop at the Elvis Presley Birthplace on Nov. 4, 2021, in Tupelo as they listen to Executive Director Dick Guyton announce his retirement.
TUPELO • Dick Guyton, Executive Director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation and keeper of the Elvis Presley Birthplace, is stepping down from his longtime leadership position with the organization that owns and oversees the operation of the rock and roll legend's first home.
Guyton announced on Thursday during a special press conference at the Birthplace.
"As we get older, we tend to think back on our past and think how good it was," he told the small crowd, made up of coworkers, friends and members of the press. "I've been doing a lot of that recently."
Guyton has served as Executive Director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation and overseen the Birthplace since 2002. He said that after nearly 20 years, the time had come for him and his wife, Myra, to make some lifestyle changes and pass the Birthplace on to another great leader.
His final day will be Jan. 8, 2022.
Officials with the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation said they plan to announce Guyton's replacement in the near future.
A reception honoring the Guyton's is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elvis Presley Birthplace.