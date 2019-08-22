HOLLY SPRINGS - Officers responding to a Sunday altercation ended up arresting the suspect on felony drug charges.
On Aug. 18, Holly Springs police were dispatched to the Circle K on Highway 7 South for a disturbance in progress. The responding officers made contact with and detained Marshall Shackelford, 31, of Holly Springs.
Inside Shackelford's vehicle, officers found a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. He was carried to the Marshall County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $25,000.