Dixie Pipeline: Guns Bought in Mississippi Often Reach Chicago Streets

For close to seven years, a Mississippi man bought firearms in and around Natchez before sending them to contacts in Chicago, many of them family members he grew up with.
Once there, the weapons would find their way to the streets of some of the city’s most violence-plagued communities and be used in homicides, shootings and other crimes.
In one case, in 2014, a bullet struck college freshman Malcolm Stuckey in the back of the head, killing him, as he tried to flee two known gang members. The 19-year-old, an honors student with no criminal record, was attending a birthday party, according to the Chicago Tribune. Two men were charged with murder. Only one, Michael Wade, 28, went to prison. Wade was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm and sentenced to 28 years and an additional 12 years for backing out of a deal to testify against his co-defendant, records show.
When police recovered the weapons, it led them back to Jonathan Smalley, 32, a resident of the southwest Mississippi city of Natchez.
Smalley, who does not have a federal firearms license, bought a total of 32 firearms in the Natchez area between May 18, 2009, and May 12, 2016, according to federal court documents.
Phone records show Smalley reached out to his contacts in Chicago after purchase and sent pictures of the guns and the U.S. Postal Service receipts that guaranteed their delivery.
The Dixie pipeline
Smalley's case is just one example of many of the deadly gun violence in the Windy City, said Chicago officials and federal officials — some of them with undercover expertise. So far this year, 320 people have been killed in Chicago, 44 fewer than this time a year ago,
More illegal guns consistently wind up on the streets of Chicago and are recovered than in any other major city. About 60% of all recovered guns come from outside Illinois, according to a Gun Trace Report conducted by the city of Chicago, its police department and the University of Chicago Crime Lab. A large number of them come from Mississippi.
Federal court documents going back years spell out the inner workings of the gun trade between the two locations, where gun traffickers "conspire" to illegally buy firearms in pawn shops and gun stores in Mississippi and transport them to Chicagoans, many of whom are known gang members.
“It is self-evident that the availability of illegally circulated firearms in Chicago is directly connected to its deadly street violence,” the report concluded.
About 5% of all recovered guns in the Chicago area from 2013 to 2016, referred to as crime guns, were traced back to Mississippi, according to the report.
Mississippi — almost the entire length of Illinois and two states away from Chicago — is about 600 miles away from the state line.
Yet the report found more guns come from the Magnolia State than any other Southern state: 756 from 2013 to 2016, the third most of any state.
That's more than the entire state of Wisconsin (599) just north of Chicago and more than double that of Kentucky and Tennessee, both north of Mississippi and with similarly lax gun laws.
And from 2001 to 2012, of the more than 15,000 guns police traced from just outside Chicago, almost a third — 4,296 — came from Mississippi.
On the other hand, just 10 of the 3,343 guns recovered in Mississippi in 2017 came from Illinois, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The most were in the state's largest city, Jackson.
How the guns get to Chicago
A majority of the recovered Chicago guns, about 95%, come from straw purchasers, according to the Chicago report, where a gun is bought by someone besides the actual owner.
Most gun traffickers make the trip from Mississippi to Chicago, or vice versa, by car, using I-55 as a gun pipeline. The road, which stretches from Chicago to New Orleans, passes through Memphis, Tenn., before crossing the Mississippi state line.
As a result, a significant number of gun purchases occur in the state's most northernmost towns, off I-55 just past the state border.
One example is a federal case in 2007 that traced more than 100 guns back to federally licensed dealers in the northern Delta towns of Clarksdale and Tunica.
Court documents detailed how the gun traffickers operated, revealing an organizational structure in which firearms "brokers" from Chicago arranged to have guns purchased in Mississippi and brought to gang members in and around Chicago. The brokers worked with traffickers who recruited straw purchasers to buy the guns at Mississippi pawn shops and gun shops.
The straw purchasers falsely claimed ownership for the guns on federal forms, knowing the guns were being purchased on behalf of "co-conspirators" who intended to transport them to Chicago, according to court records.
In many cases, the records say, the straw purchasers knew the firearms were to be sold to members of various Chicago street gangs, and in an effort to avoid detection by law enforcement, the conspirators tried to remove the serial numbers from many of the firearms.
Why Mississippi?
The answer lies in the migration patterns of Mississippi residents, the state's permissive gun laws and the connection between major Chicago gangs and their affiliates in Mississippi.
The central conclusion of the Chicago report: "Not surprisingly, it is the very states with the least restrictive gun laws that are the sources of the guns coming into Chicago and being used to commit crimes."
Mississippi has some of the most permissive gun laws in the country, making it an attractive and potentially profitable place for gun runners.
In addition to allowing open carry without a permit, there is no requirement for firearm registration or background checks on private firearm sales. The latter is known as the gun show loophole, although the law refers more to who sells the gun than where it is sold.
Mississippi also doesn't have a gun registry, which would require gun owners to register their weapons. That makes tracking firearms that make it to the illegal market difficult, said Juan Cloy, a former undercover agent and firearms instructor in Mississippi.
Cloy, who tracked gun traffickers, said state laws made his job more difficult. "In some cases, we have no idea where these guns come from and who owns them, used to own them, anything. We have less information on these guns than you'd have on a car," he said.
"So, even when we suspect someone is trafficking guns, even if we pull them over and find dozens of weapons, there's almost nothing we can do."
Great Migration
For 40 years, Mississippians — especially African Americans — have sought a better fortune up North.
Between 1940 and 1980, the state’s population grew by 1 million yet the number of native-born residents only increased by 60,000 in that 40-year stretch, according to a New York Times study.
The reason?
Black Mississippians moved to the North, with a majority to Chicago. The Great Migration stemmed from a demand for factory workers during the world wars, a time that also coincided with the state's entrenched segregationist practices. Combined, it was a good enough reason for the state's black residents to flee the state's segregated neighborhoods and schools.
By 1980, about 8% of the total Mississippi population moved to Illinois, according to the Times study. This resulted in hundreds of thousands of familial connections between the two states.
A “vast majority” of illegally used or possessed firearms are obtained through an offender's social network, family or other personal connections, a 2015 survey of Cook County Jail inmates found.
“Only 60 percent of those firearms were actually purchased for cash, the remaining 40 percent were traded, shared or temporarily loaned to the offender, sometimes due to the fact that the gun was previously used in a crime,” according to the Chicago Gun Trace Report.
Taken together, the high number of familial connections between Chicago and Mississippi residents, and the ease with which guns can be acquired in Mississippi, has made gun trafficking more common between the two locations than from any other Southern state.
“It has to do with racial segregation in the South and opportunities in the North,” said Supervisory Special Agent Joe Waller, Trafficking Group, Chicago Field Division of the ATF.
“What this means in the world of firearm trafficking is that there are still a lot of family ties between Mississippi and Chicago, and we generally look for those family connections when we see Mississippi firearms recovered in Chicago.”
Gang migration
Chicago, according to the city’s Crime Commission, has more gang members (150,000) than any other city in the U.S. Some of its most prominent gangs have deep roots in Mississippi.
The Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords and the Simon City Royals, the state’s three largest street gangs, were all originally established in Chicago.
In many cases, the highly organized Chicago gangs sent representatives to cities across the country to establish a presence, not unlike a corporation sending a salesperson to cover a sales territory. Over the years, some gang members were locked up and recruited members in the state's jails and prisons. Mississippi’s Department of Public Safety found in a statewide gang assessment that about 32% of all inmates in jails and prisons are active gang members. In other cases, some gangs developed organically as families who moved up North during the Great Migration may have moved back.
There’s a nexus between them, even if they don't communicate with one another on a frequent basis, said Cloy, who once infiltrated a prominent Mississippi and Chicago gang as an undercover agent for the FBI.
“They operate independently for the most part. But when it comes to organized crime, especially gun trafficking, they’ll work together for the benefit of one another,” he said.
Gang activity also appears to be spreading to juveniles. In 2017, more than 400 juvenile gang members passed through the Youth Court of Mississippi’s Hinds County, its most populous county, in 2017, according to a study.
Within a two-year period, more than 400 juvenile gang members passed through the Hinds County Youth Court, according to a study released by the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center.
Smalley, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, moved to Mississippi, where he graduated from high school and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. His brothers, meanwhile, had returned to the Chicago neighborhood where they grew up and joined gangs.
Before his sentencing in a federal court in Chicago, Smalley's attorney suggested his client provided the guns out of a sense of obligation to provide protection to his brothers.
But as court records indicate, many of those guns quickly turned up at crime scenes — including five shootings in addition to Stuckey’s killing.
The gun used to kill Stuckey was linked to a second shooting a few days later. A year later, police found the weapon after a street stop of another known gang member, the Tribune reported.
Additionally, prosecutors pointed to text messages between Smalley and his brother as evidence Smalley knew what the guns were being used for.
In one exchange, Smalley’s brother said: “OK and I shot somebody he ain’t dead doe.”
Smalley replied: “Don’t text it. Call me later.”
The judge sentenced him to 5½ years in prison. He is housed at a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas, and scheduled for release in 2023.
Craig Fries, a special agent with the Chicago division of the ATF, referred to Smalley's involvement in gun trafficking as “particularly troublesome in this city, at this time.”
With help from Mississippi, it shows little signs of slowing.
Scarred By Gang Violence, Greenwood Residents Rally to Rescue City’s Youth
GREENWOOD • Do not call Brittany Gray, Kenderick Cox and Marcellus Gray activists. The Greenwood natives prefer to be called who they are — members of the community. They also shy away from spotlighting their efforts to curb gun violence and gang culture in the city that they love.
However, their voices are vital in conversations that look to resolve the tribulations impacting the Mississippi Delta, which some believe is being consumed by an epidemic costing young lives. Who could be better at offering perspective than the people who live there?
“In the last several months, we’ve had about five gang-related shootings,” said Brittany Gray, 33, seated in her living room. One of the victims from Greenwood was a former student in a summer development program held at Mississippi Valley State University, where she served as an instructor.
“Brilliant student. Very talented. He didn’t make it through the program because of some gang activity, and he was incarcerated. He was 18 and had just applied back to the program this summer. He was looking for redemption, that second chance,” she said.
Registering people for the college admissions test and finding resources for individuals who want to relocate for various reasons are just small examples of her work.
Gray is all too familiar with gang culture. Fourteen of her cousins on her father’s side are current or former gang members. Although the names of the gangs are localized throughout the Delta, Marcellus Gray, Brittany’s cousin, agreed that they all fall under the hub of Vice Lords or Gangster Disciples in some form.
Marcellus, 42, grew up in the Bishop community of Greenwood, which he said was known for drug and gang activity.
“That’s how I was introduced to it. I was 13 years old,” said Marcellus of how he came to join the Gangster Disciples. “They were the family you didn’t have. The people who would be there for you when no one else would. I was being misled and didn’t know it.”
Marcellus graduated high school and spent time in college. However, he admitted, street life was something he could not shake. At 29, Marcellus was incarcerated for the first time. After doing a total of 10 years over two stints on drug convictions and a parole violation, he now spends his days working as a barber, detailing cars and hosting stop-the-violence rallies.
“In 2010, I lost my cousin by gun violence. Most of my family were in gangs. After he was killed, I ended up going back to prison,” he said. “While I was in prison, a lot of my close friends died the same way. I could see the cycle.”
Having two daughters (8 months and 20 months) also serves as motivation, Marcellus said. “I looked at the violence in our community, and I knew I did not want my kids raised in this,” he said. “It’s also my duty because I can’t just sit back and watch the same kids I’ve known since babies throw their life away.”
How to ‘save ourselves’
It’s a glaring fact that perpetrators and victims of gun and gang violence have grown increasingly younger. And the seemingly unanswered question is “Where are they getting the guns?”
“That’s the scary part,” said Brittany, who is pursuing her doctoral degree in public policy at Mississippi State University after getting a master’s degree in political science at Brooklyn College. “Our local mayor, our council members, this isn’t an issue for them. Their kids are safe. They’re not attending funerals. They’re not addressing anything.”
Confirming that there have been several gang-related shootings in Greenwood over the last several months, Police Chief Ray Moore says he follows a standard playbook. He said the department works closely with informants to prevent potential conflicts from arising by beefing up police presence. But he acknowledges it’s hard to verify the department’s success.
Reaching out to local governance is not something Brittany Gray advocates. She implies that the answers are within. “We’re at the point now where we’re going to have to save ourselves.”
There is not exactly a manual on how to “save ourselves.” Addressing socioeconomic disparities, gun accessibility and parent accountability are some factors the community members suggest need the most attention.
Brittany Gray has helped organize political campaigns for the likes of Barack Obama and the late Chokwe Lumumba, who was elected mayor of Jackson in 2013 and unexpectedly died in 2014.
She admits to not finding cursory endeavors to end gun violence appealing. Opting for a more holistic approach, Gray said she would rather determine the root cause of the issues and prioritize intentional conversations over motivational speakers and people who are not directly impacted attending rallies.
“They’re not the ones holding the guns. They’re not the ones being threatened. They’re not the ones that are fending for themselves. As a result, folks can’t really reach that population and having event after event after event is not the most beneficial,” she said.
For Cox, 35, an older cousin kept him from indulging in the “lifestyle.” If not, the educator might have easily been detoured from the path that led him to Delta State University, where he earned a bachelor’s in health education and physical education. He also received a master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix.
“He told me, ‘You’re one of the smartest kids in the family. You’re going to be a doctor or lawyer. This isn’t for you,’” recalled the reserved Cox. The same cousin was later killed.
“I always talk about the blueprint. There is a blueprint for everything. In the streets, we know the blueprint for how to make money. If you sell this amount of [drugs], you make this amount of money,” he said. “The same young man thinking about getting in the lifestyle may want to be a plumber, electrician or a doctor. Nobody is pulling him under their wing and saying, ‘I’m going to show you how to make legit money.’”
The blueprint Cox is using to keep youth on a productive track is Here We Stand, a community outreach organization for young males 8-18 that he founded in 2011 and relaunched in 2017. The yearlong program services about 65 kids during the academic year and an average of 25 during the summer.
When a participant reaches their junior year in high school, he becomes a mentor for others. The five-man mentoring program is called “He ain’t heavy. He’s my brother.” Cox said the name acts as a reminder “to always have each other’s back even when one is struggling.”
Mentors teach participants life skills like how to change a tire and how to prepare for a job interview. Youth also do job shadowing of various trades so they can see that they can have fruitful lives without having to get higher education. The organization also created a community garden where Cox said they spend hours gardening and planting vegetables.
Although the young men may be considered low-performing students by school standards, Cox is undeterred.
“Some people ask me why these kids,” he said. “Because these are the kids who are going to be here. I want to show them that they have other options to be successful.”
Scarred By Chicago Gun Violence, Student Finds Refuge, Purpose in Mississippi
“I don't know how to tell you this, but your brother was shot.”
Michael Taylor’s heartbeat quickened. He was having difficulty breathing. The words the high school sophomore wanted to speak refused to come out.
In the 10 minutes since his assistant principal at Urban Prep Academies at Englewood Campus in Chicago pulled him from class, Taylor’s life was changing drastically.
“It was Dec. 10, 2013,” the 20-year-old Chicago native recalled.
Arriving at the hospital with his father, they were met by family and his brother's friends. "His friends were the ones trying to keep him alive. They had blood on their clothes. Everything was hitting me so fast. It felt like a movie. I felt like I was watching my own movie," he said.
His parents were trying to calm everyone and fill the atmosphere with optimism. It was working. The tears were subsiding, and some of the tension had eased.
Until the surgeon arrived with an update.
"He said, 'I'm afraid I have some bad news,'" Taylor remembers. "My heart started beating fast again. I was trying so hard to believe that he said something else."
But it wasn't something else. His older brother, Deonte Womack, who had turned 21 just five days earlier, had died. He’d been shot in the head, neck and shoulder during a robbery attempt. The assailant, Tyree Brannon, was later sentenced to 35 years for murder and 15 years for the attempted murder of Womack’s friend.
"We were so close,” Taylor said of his brother. “We slept in bunk beds. He always had my back. I could talk to him about anything.
"Now, it's bittersweet. I miss my brother, but at the same time I know he's proud of me. I'm doing something positive, and I'm trying to get my family out of that environment."
He wants to help other youth
In 2016, the Urban Prep graduate enrolled at Jackson State University as a theater major. Although he loves his hometown, Taylor, an aspiring actor, said he needed to escape the place that stole his "ace." Plus, his high school teachers, many of whom are HBCU graduates of historically black colleges and universities, instilled in him a belief in the power of higher education.
Mark Henderson, his theater and speech professor, said Taylor struggled his first semester, still coping with the loss of his brother and moving to a new state.
"Mikey, to me, represents the epitome of what my philosophy is as an educator: Meet the students where they are and take them to where their destiny waits for them. His first semester was tragic," Henderson said. "I sat down with him and told him that as it relates to his major and career goals, he has to decide whether he's going to be a participator or a spectator. I told him I would not hold his hand but would give him as much as he gave me. I then started to see a change in him for the better."
Taylor's grades improved, and he began to excel in his major. He has performed in numerous plays and acting competitions while collecting awards and accolades along the way.
"Mikey has an innate talent when it comes to acting. He can get a script and on the spot has an intuition about how to interpret the character. This is a process that usually takes a director a while to develop in an actor," Henderson said. "Mikey finds refuge in the theater. There are times when I walk in the auditorium, and he's on the stage sleeping or just hanging around. In a day and time when there are so many negative voices and so many regrettable choices, I am happy to offer students like Mikey a place where they can explore all of the complexities of life in a space that gives them release."
Like his mentor, Taylor wants to inspire youth. Last year, he hosted his first back-to-school giveaway in his hometown with the hope of deterring kids from violence and gang affiliations. There he distributed 50 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need.
"This was on the day that we celebrated my brother's life. We have a picnic for him every summer. This time I wanted to do something in remembrance of him because he was always a giver," he said.
Taylor said his long-term goal is to start a foundation that provides the necessary community resources to prevent adolescents from heading down a treacherous path, perhaps like the one taken by his brother’s killer. Seventeen years old at the time of the shooting, Brannon has juvenile convictions for robbery, possession of a controlled substance, battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was 12 when he was arrested for the first time and found guilty of two counts of robbery.
Exactly why Brannon gravitated toward criminality is speculative. Growing up in an environment where violence and death is a daily occurrence could be a factor. Children can become desensitized and it may be hard for them to reconcile feelings of loss and rage.
Taylor admits that after his brother died, he developed anger issues and he has to work hard to manage that emotion.
Regardless of the reasons, Taylor is also determined to change the negative stereotypes and narratives surrounding black men. Children are best reached through school, television and sports, he says. And more people need to return to their roots and offer light to those in dire circumstances.
"Kids need to see more people who look like them being successful and giving back. When I get older, I want people to look at me like I really tried to make a difference, like I really tried to change the city of Chicago and do something positive," he said.
This story was produced in conjunction with the Juvenile Justice Information Exchange and published with the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting. It is part of the JJIE’s project on Targeting Gun Violence. Support is provided by The Kendeda Fund. The JJIE is solely responsible for the content and maintains editorial independence.