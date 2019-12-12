TUPELO - A Tupelo doctor accused of defrauding Medicare of more than $150,000 has responded to a federal lawsuit filed last week.
Rusty Comley, a Jackson-based attorney representing Dr. George Hammitt, issued a one-page letter Thursday, the day after the media reported that Hammitt and another doctor had been sued by the federal government. The attorney says the lawsuit is more about accounting than medical issues.
"This lawsuit is not about patient safety or fraud," Comley said. "This lawsuit is whether Dr. Hammitt, and many other physicians, used the correct 'code' to bill insurance agencies for the particular type of hyaluronic acid that was used to successfully and safely treat patients."
In the lawsuit filed Dec. 5 in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen, Hammitt is accused of purchasing a "generic" version of Hyalgan (sodium hyaluronate) and Synvisc, both injectable drugs used in the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The government said he purchased the drugs from a compounding pharmacy in Arkansas and billed the government for the real drugs between January 2008 and August.
While the Federal Drug Administration has not approved a generic or compounded version of either drug for sale or use in the United States, Comely asserts the patients were never at harm.
"The government fails to mention that none of the patients who received the treatment described in the lawsuit ever suffered an adverse reaction," Comley said. "The government's lawsuit also fails to disclose that every dose of hyaluronic acid Dr. Hammitt administered to a patient came from an FDA approved outsourcing facility (using only FDA-approved ingredients)."
In addition to the monetary fraud, the doctors' actions "put patients at potential and grievous physical harm by being exposed to a non-regulated injectable device," said U.S. Attorney William Lamar.
"At no time did Dr. Hammitt advise any of his patients that any of these injections were not FDA-regulated viscosupplementation agents."
Comley said Hammitt has fully cooperated with the government's investigation for more than a year. The attorney argues that the real problem is government accounting bureaucracy.
"The government's billing guidance and instructions to doctors and providers are confusing, contradictory, and sometimes even impossible to reconcile with each other," Comley said. "The allegations ... are improper and unfounded and distract attention from the real issue facing every health care provider in America: The legion of federal government bureaucrats tasked with regulating federal health case insurance programs continue to fail to implement a billing system that provided clear and generally understandable directions to health care providers.
"Dr. Hammitt looks forward to having the truth come out in court."
Hammitt operates the Pain Management Center of North MIssissippi in Tupelo, which is not associated with Regional Pain Consultants, operated by the North Mississippi Medical Center.
Hammitt is accused of submitting $150,746.16 in false claims over an 11-year period ending in August. The civil case is scheduled to be heard by Chief District Judge Sharion Aycock and the government is asking for a jury trial. A trial date has not been set.