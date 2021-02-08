TUPELO • Ongoing renovations to Tupelo's Oren Dunn City Museum will be bolstered thanks to a $5,000 donation.
Monday morning, museum board members and staff accepted a check from Roy Turner, caretaker of the Elaine Dundy and Roy Turner Endowment for the Arts, to help further the mission and vision of the museum.
“One of the things that is so important to us is our community and our relationship with people in the community, and now we have a great opportunity to have somebody that’s going to be able to make a wonderful donation to our cause and what we’re trying to do,” said Alex Farned, director of Tupelo’s Parks and Recreation.
Renovations to the museum started last August, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress somewhat, according to museum curator Leesha Faulkner.
Once complete, visitors will pass through the lobby and enter the main room, which will feature a timeline of the city’s history. At the room’s center, six different rotating exhibits will highlight small, quirky or especially timely aspects of local history.
The first round of these rotating exhibits will focus on the city’s 150th anniversary and then will change after the end of the year. Visitors on Monday were able to get a sneak peek at the timeline.
There will also be a room dedicated to the famed “Tupelo Spirit” and highlight the city’s pioneers who contributed to this tradition of forward-thinking, civic improvement.
Faulkner said the timeline will be the beating heart of the revitalized museum.
“We’re really proud to tell this story. Tupelo is a leader in the state in so many ways, and we have that innate Tupelo Spirit that I think has been shown in the darkest times, and we celebrate that in our best of times,” Faulkner said. “We’re fortunate to be able to tell this history in a way it’s never been told before.”
Monday’s donation was made in honor of the late Elaine Dundy, who met Turner the summer of 1981 while she was working on “Elvis and Gladys,” a biography of Elvis Presley. As a Tupelo historian, Turner forged a lifelong friendship with Dundy as he helped her with the book.
In 2001, Dundy mentioned setting up a fund in Tupelo to help fund endeavors such as Elvis Fest and the Link Centre’s artist residency workshop.
“I’m a poor boy who’s been blessed to give away money to different entities that I believe in and that she would believe in,” Turner said. “History is so important, and I know it would make her so happy.”
The next steps will be install the timeline and host a grand opening. Faulkner said she expects to announce the museum’s opening date in March.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this story.