TUPELO • There is still a need for donors for the Salvation Army Angel Tree. The program provides gifts to Northeast Mississippi children. This year, the Salvation Army received applications for more than 200 families to assist more than 400 children.
The campaign for the 2019 Angel Tree at the Mall at Barnes Crossing ended Monday, but Salvation Army Major Whitney Morton said the tree would still be manned for people who missed the deadline or want to help fill any gaps.
Distribution day is Dec. 19, and Morton said in the window between gift returns from donors and pick up from parents, volunteers will be organizing gifts so each family receives the correct gifts.
“It’s just a checking and rechecking to make sure everything is spot on for that pick up day when parents come out and receive those things that have been donated for their family,” Morton said. “We just have a good time with them and celebrate Christmas and the spirit of community and certainly, for us, celebrating the birth of Christ and the love, peace, hope and joy he gives us.”
Volunteers saw a huge flux of donations on Monday, the last day donors were supposed to return gifts unwrapped with the Angel Tree tag. However, there are angels that were not taken. Some of the holes will be filled thanks to local toy drives, but Morton said they could use additional donations for older children.
The Salvation Army asks each donor to spend between $75 to $100 per child. Recommended donations include clothing and personal care items such as cologne, lotion, hats and gloves.
The Salvation Army will also accept monetary donations in one of their red kettles to support their year-long efforts. Volunteer opportunities are available for both assisting with Angel Tree distribution and ringing the bell at one of their Red Kettle campaign locations. Interested volunteers can visit the Salvation Army Tupelo MS page for information on upcoming opportunities or contact the Salvation Army Social service office at 662-680-2769.