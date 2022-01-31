Daily Journal social logo
Download the Daily Journal app: Apple store | Google Play store

Now that you've downloaded or updated the new Daily Journal app, let's make sure you're seeing the latest news.

The easiest way to get must-see news as it happens is to set up push notifications. 

You can sign up for the following push notifications:

  • Breaking News & Top Stories
  • Ole Miss Sports Updates
  • Mississippi State Sports Updates
  • High School Sports Updates

Note: you will be asked about receiving notifications from the Daily Journal app when you first open it. You can also allow notifications from the app by visiting your device's settings menu.

Newsletters

Setting up notifications from the home page:

  1. On the home page, scroll below 'FEATURED STORIES' until you see the 'NOTIFICATION CENTER.'
  2. Tap on the white circle of the topics would like to receive alerts for. You should see a green bar behind the white circle now. Be sure to slide this section left or right to view all options.

Setting up notifications from the navigation menu:

  1. Click the three-lined bar in the top left corner of the screen (to the left of 'Daily Journal'). 
  2. When the navigation menu appears, click the bell with 'Notifications' below. You can tap the white circle by the topics you would like to receive alerts for.

If you have any questions, please email us at digital@djournal.com. We will be happy to assist you.

john.mccord@djournal.com

