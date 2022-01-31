Don't miss the latest news from the Daily Journal By JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal John Luke McCord Digital Director Author twitter Author email Jan 31, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Download the Daily Journal app: Apple store | Google Play storeNow that you've downloaded or updated the new Daily Journal app, let's make sure you're seeing the latest news.The easiest way to get must-see news as it happens is to set up push notifications. You can sign up for the following push notifications:Breaking News & Top StoriesOle Miss Sports UpdatesMississippi State Sports UpdatesHigh School Sports UpdatesNote: you will be asked about receiving notifications from the Daily Journal app when you first open it. You can also allow notifications from the app by visiting your device's settings menu. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Setting up notifications from the home page:On the home page, scroll below 'FEATURED STORIES' until you see the 'NOTIFICATION CENTER.'Tap on the white circle of the topics would like to receive alerts for. You should see a green bar behind the white circle now. Be sure to slide this section left or right to view all options.Setting up notifications from the navigation menu:Click the three-lined bar in the top left corner of the screen (to the left of 'Daily Journal'). When the navigation menu appears, click the bell with 'Notifications' below. You can tap the white circle by the topics you would like to receive alerts for.If you have any questions, please email us at digital@djournal.com. We will be happy to assist you. john.mccord@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Notification App Software Computer Science Internet Menu Latest News Daily Journal News Navigation John Luke McCord Digital Director John Luke is the digital director for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow John Luke McCord Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News 'He must be kidding': Lawmaker reacts after Trump goes after Pence Why this ex-NFL player is vowing to give sexual abuse victims a voice 'Did he memory hole the whole thing?': Acosta calls out GOP lawmaker's tweet Howard Hesseman earned 2 Emmy nominations for this role Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters