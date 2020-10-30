TUPELO • Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association has been named one of three winners of the 2020 Great American Main Street Award, which recognizes communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.
Approximately 80 civic leaders and citizens joined the DTMSA staff Friday morning at the BancorpSouth Convention Center for the live streamed announcement and celebration when the Great American Main Street plaque was unveiled.
The National Main Street Center, presenter of the award, recognized DTMSA along with Kendall Whittier Main Street of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Boyne City Main Street in Boyne City, Michigan, as this year's winners.
"We are ecstatic to finally be chosen as a Great American Main Street Award winner after being a semifinalist three times," said Debbie Brangenberg, who has been DTMSA executive director since its inception. "Ours is a unique story of transformation, where innovation, creativity and inclusion coincide. Thanks to our commitment to the Main Street Approach, we have remained true to our 1991 vision. We have forged public/private partnerships and used every available resource to transform downtown into a place worth remembering."
Selected by a national jury of community development professionals and leaders in the fields of economic development and historic preservation, Tupelo was chosen for building a downtown with a thriving small business environment and inclusive community events.
Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center, said Tupelo follows the Main Street Four Point Approach of organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.
"Tupelo is a shining example of the impact of a sustained, incremental approach to community revitalization," Frey said.
DTMSA produced a video as part of its award application celebrating the uniqueness of Downtown Tupelo. The video, "Downtown Tupelo: A Place For Dreamers," won a 2020 Mississippi Main Street Association award for Outstanding Community Promotion.
The MMSA also honored a downtown business, BlairHaus, for Outstanding Retail Merchandising and Mayor Jason Shelton as a Main Street Hero award winner for his support of DTMSA.