TUPELO - Law enforcement found more than just the man they were searching for Friday - they also found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a dozen firearms.
On Oct. 18, U.S. Marshals and Lee County deputy sheriffs arrested Edward Glenn Glass, 44, of 455 County Road 1199, Plantersville. He had been wanted for a drug court violation since 2015.
When the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the residence, agents found the drugs and weapons - including 14 handguns and several knives. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (aggravated trafficking) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
During his initial court, Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at a total of $2 million.
Officials say the investigation showed that over the past several months, drugs were being sold out of Glass' residence. The investigation is ongoing.