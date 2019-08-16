TUPELO • Law enforcement in two counties are looking for the driver of a sports car that fled from authorities Friday morning.
The roughly 20-minute chase began near downtown Tupelo around 10:40 a.m. when a black male driving a black Dodge Charger avoided a safety checkpoint in the Hilda Avenue area, Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said. The suspect drove away traveling along Commerce and Franklin streets before heading into Fairpark.
At one point, the Charger was headed west in the eastbound lanes of East Main Street in front of Mugshots. After jumping the median and turning around, the chase headed east and continued out of Tupelo on Highway 178 towards Mooreville.
McDougald said TPD called off their pursuit in the Skyline area. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office continued the pursuit. The Charger turned south on County Road 1589, also known as Ballardsville or County Line Road. After a short distance, the car crashed on the Itawamba County side of the road around 11 a.m.
The driver fled on foot. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office believe the driver was picked up by someone and left the scene. They passed the investigation back to Lee County officials.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is not actively searching for the suspect.
McDougald said TPD will attempt to determine the driver’s identity for prosecution.