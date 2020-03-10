HOLLY SPRINGS – A Marshall County man is now facing a felony after being stopped on misdemeanor drugs charges.
On March 8, Holly Springs police stopped a car on the north end of town in the 100 block of Crestview Drive for a traffic violation. When officers made contact with the driver and passenger, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car and asked both subjects to step out of the car.
When officers attempted to take Cameron Faulkner, 18, into custody, Faulkner hit one of the officers with his closed fist. He was charged with simple assault on a police officer (a felony), as well as disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
He was processed and booked into the Marshall County Jail. He was released on bond the following day.