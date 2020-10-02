IUKA • What started as a welfare call turned into a drug arrest Thursday.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs responded Oct. 1 to Main Street in the town of Tishomingo, where a man was laying on the sidewalk in front of a business. Responding deputies determined the man was sleeping. The woke him and during a pat down for weapons, officers discovered methamphetamine as well as numerous prescription drugs.
A radio check revealed the man had an outstanding warrant calling for him to he picked up and held without bond.
Blaine Bailey, 30, of 28 County Road 175, Tishomingo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone and the outstanding felony drug warrant and carried to the Tishomingo County Jail.