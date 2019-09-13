IUKA - A Monday traffic stop out from Burnsville ended with felony drug charges for both the driver and the passenger.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs tried to pull over a vehicle Sept. 9 because they knew the driver had outstanding arrest warrants. Before the car stopped, a bag was thrown out of the passenger window. The bag was recovered and it contained a large amount of methamphetamine.
After stopping the vehicle, it was learned that both the driver and the passenger had outstanding warrants.
Jamie Wardlow, 29, of 85B County Road 209, Burnsville; and Jerry Richardson, 41, of 111 County Road 944, Glen; were both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000 apiece.