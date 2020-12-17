STARKVILLE • A man initially stopped for obstructing traffic Wednesday morning is now facing numerous felony theft charges.
The Starkville Police Department observed a truck with a trailer sitting stationary at a green light at the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 16. The vehicle only had one operational headlight and no trailer lights.
The driver, Terrance Rogers, 28, was charged with driving under the influence, no drivers license and obstructing traffic. About three hours later, the truck and trailer were reported stolen.
Officials then added the charges of felony taking of a motor vehicle and grand larceny for the trailer theft.