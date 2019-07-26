The history of the Dudie Burger in Tupelo dates back to the 1950s when Truman “Dudie” Christian went to Memphis, bought a trolley, and came back to Tupelo to serve up the mouthwatering delight at Dudie's Diner.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Dudie Burger festival will celebrate the history of the famous dough burger by serving up grub and putting on fun for children.
The event is free, but children can ride the train and enjoy the fun activities on hand for $5. A combo plate, which includes a dudie burger, chips, a drink, and a moon pie, will be $6.
The festival is held annually at the Oren Dunn museum, located at Ballard Park in Tupelo.