While our carriers are making their best effort to ensure all papers are delivered this week, hazardous roadways and ongoing winter weather could prevent you from receiving your print edition.

We ask that if you do not receive your print edition at some point this week, that you remain patient as we work through this unique circumstance.

For this reason, we have opened our digital e-edition to all readers this week for free. No login necessary. You can view it here.

For other issues or concerns, please contact us at (662) 842-2611 or circulation@journalinc.com.