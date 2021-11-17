TUPELO • Members of the city’s Major Thoroughfare committee are ready to get rolling on new projects that could affect the city’s east and west sides.
In a meeting last week, leadership of Tupelo’s taxpayer-funded road building program deliberated about which projects merit immediate prioritization.
Paving is currently ongoing on a stretch of Jackson Street between Clayton Avenue and Madison Street. That stretch of road is being widened to accommodate a center turning lane and a sidewalk.
Next up, Major Thoroughfare dollars are nearly ready to flow to the city’s east side.
Save for some right of way agreements, the committee is ready to advance a plan to widen Eason Boulevard from the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road.
Dennis Bonds, the city’s engineer, told committee members that a tentative agreement has been made with property owner White Hill Baptist Church to purchase the right of way. Committee members approved a decision to put the project out to bid as soon as the right of way agreement is formalized.
Looking toward the west side of town, the committee also decided to direct an engineer to draw up plans for the widening of Jackson Street from the intersection of Lumpkin to Air Park Road.
That doesn’t mean that more Jackson Street work is certain to follow the Eason Boulevard project, but that proposal certainly has some vocal support on the committee.
During a meeting last week, consideration was given to a project involving Veterans Boulevard, but support for that project never coalesced during discussion.
“With the growth we’re seeing out on the west side of town, I’d say put it out on Jackson,” said Wesley Webb. “I know the people in east Tupelo don’t want to hear that.”
Webb is currently running for a vacancy on the Lee County Board of Supervisors and would represent part of the city’s west side.
But other committee members echoed that same idea.
“I think we ought to go ahead and finish Jackson,” said Ernie Joyner.
Once engineering designs are completed, committee members will have more accurate cost estimates and could decided to proceed with more widening work on Jackson Street, or could consider other projects.
There won’t be enough tax money in Major Thoroughfare’s Phase VII to complete all of the phase's proposed projects. This makes committee decisions about the priority ranking of the projects especially significant.
Major Thoroughfare is funded by a property tax that amounts to about a third of the total tax bill paid by Tupelo property owners. It was first self-imposed by local voters in a 1991 election.