PITTSBORO - An Ecru man is facing felony charges after leading authorities on a high speed chase Friday afternoon.
According to Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, Bruce police attempted to pull over a white Toyota Camry around 2:30 p.m. Instead of stopping, the car sped off. The officers notified the dispatcher, who contacted deputy sheriffs and they joined the chase.
The driver headed south on Highway 9 to Calhoun City and then turned onto County Road 306 heading toward Big Creek.
"Apparently not knowing what was ahead, (the driver) made his way in excess of 100 mph toward the Yalobusha boat ramp," Pollan said. "Once there, he went around the barricade and stopped once he made it to the 'blown bridge.'"
Pollan then took James Kenneth Gregory, 37, of Ecru into custody. He is charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, driving under the influence-second offense, possession of methamphetamine, and no proof of insurance.
Since he was out on probation, the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him, pending a revocation hearing.