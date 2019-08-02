“You’re off to great place, today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”
- Dr. Seuss
The calendar may still reflect summertime but, for many students, today marks the beginning of a new school year in Northeast Mississippi. By the end of next week, students will have joined teachers who have been working tirelessly to prepare their classrooms and themselves for a new learning year.
Superintendents and principals have been developing plans that provide students with a path to academic success within a supportive atmosphere. The amount of interest and participation shown by parents during the school year can determine just how successful the students and teachers will be between now and next spring. At the end of the day, we all must work together to keep children on the right path in their education.
The focus of a good education is to not only teach the skills needed to continue learning, but to instill the drive to pursue new things through innovation, creativity and perseverance. Teachers help students rise to the challenge of higher expectations and provide support and tools, making lasting contributions to students’ lives.
We acknowledge the task teachers accept with each academic year as they play a critical role in educating and shaping our communities’ children. They are the hard-working, dedicated professionals to whom children are entrusted, affecting their lives on a daily basis.
Much emphasis today is on learning the hard skills necessary to excel in a certain profession after graduation, but it’s important to remember that the foundations for students’ social skills, self-esteem and insight into the world begin in the younger years as children gain knowledge at the hands of a good teacher.
Teaching students information in a way that they will remember and put to use is one of the greatest gifts anyone can give. Teachers encourage students to understand the importance of dedicating themselves to whatever endeavors they choose and that success is a foundation for future success. The more students push themselves to accomplish goals, the more they will realize their capabilities.
The start of the school year offers a clean slate and a fresh start to the work of ensuring a student’s academic success. The first few days and weeks of school often set the tone for the entire school year. As members of our communities, we should commit to supporting our students, teachers and school leaders in the coming year. Schools need our support in order to build a stronger future for our students, our workforce, and our area.
Now it’s time once again for a new academic year – we hope it’s a great one for students, parents, and school personnel.