TUPELO • By her own account, Precious Hill, a 10th grade English teacher at Tupelo High School, was an average student in middle and high school.
But in eighth grade at Tupelo Middle School, Hill said she had a teacher who "saw something within myself that I didn't see."
That teacher was Misty McRae, who now serves as instructional technology director for the district.
"(McRae) inspired me to be a teacher and to always look at all of my students, not just the students that may need help or didn't need help, but everyone," Hill said.
Now, eight years into her career as a teacher, three of which have been spent at Tupelo High, Hill has been named a Teacher of Distinction. She’s one of 20 teachers and assistant teachers in the Tupelo Public School District to receive one of the prestigious awards, which were presented during ceremonies hosted at each school in the district on Monday and Tuesday.
The awards are cosponsored each year by the Association for Excellence in Education (AEE) and the CREATE Foundation. Winning teachers were celebrated in small groups rather than at the annual Teacher of Distinction luncheon, which was temporarily discontinued in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to return next year.
The Teacher of Distinction Awards program was founded by the CREATE Foundation in 1999 to recognize, reward and support teachers and assistant teachers within the Tupelo Public School District.
Teachers are nominated for the award by students, other teachers, administrators, parents and citizens. An outside panel of professional educators select each the winners each year.
Winning teachers received a plaque and a $1,000 check; assistant teachers received a plaque and $500.
A group of five teachers stood in front of Milam Elementary School Tuesday morning, awards in hand, as a party popper released a cloud of confetti and photographs were snapped.
"Thank you for choosing to educate and lead students so they can reach for, and accomplish, their future goals," Albine Bennett, Director of Communications for CREATE, told the teachers. "Please know your tireless effort does not go unnoticed."
Samuel Goins Sr., a sixth grade math teacher at Milam Elementary School, felt honored to be named a Teacher of Distinction. He loves his students and strives to treat them like family.
"You try to deliver an educational experience that makes the kids want to learn," Goins said. "Some have difficulty learning in the traditional way, so you have to do things differently to get them interested and motivate them to do their best."
Tammy Robertson, a special education teacher at Milam said it felt wonderful to be named a Teacher of Distinction and to see that the children she teaches, and their educations, are being taken seriously.
She approaches her job with the attitude that every student is capable of learning, even if it takes some more time than others, and said she's thankful that Milam Elementary is so supportive of special education.
For Zac Thomas, a special education/inclusion teacher at Pierce Street Elementary School, being named a Teacher of Distinction during his eighth year as an educator was "a big honor."
"A lot of teachers that I looked up to when I was an assistant, they taught me a lot," Thomas said. "I saw them get the award and thought how awesome it would be to get it as well. When I got nominated, it hit home. It was pretty cool."
He said developing relationships with students and earning their trust are keys to being a successful teacher.
For Hill, the award is a testament to the impact a single teacher can have on a student. In an effort to channel the same inspiration she received from McRae, Hill seeks to connect and build meaningful relationships with all of her students.
"Every student shows up because every student needs something," she said. "That something may be academics or that something may just be a kind word. As a teacher, it is your job to give them what they need.”