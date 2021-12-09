TUPELO • Dozens of school administrators, elected officials and community members lined the main hallway of the Lee County Career & Technical Education Center on Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its official opening.
Lee County voters approved funding for the $8 million center — also known as Lee CTE — in Jan. 2020 as part of a $15 million bond issue. Century Construction broke ground on the project in July 2020.
Students first attended classes in the building nearly a year-and-a-half later, on Nov. 12, 2021.
“What an exciting and humbling time for me personally,” Lee County Superintendent Coke Magee said. “To stand before you today and look out over a crowd of so many people that have played such a huge role in this project from beginning to end.”
Following an invocation by Rev. Leo Wright, pastor of Palmetto Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Tupelo, Shannon High School student Jayla Beaty performed “God Bless America” on the saxophone.
Ronnie Bell, Lee County School District Board of Trustees Vice President, addressed the crowd on behalf of the board.
“Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality,” Bell said. “Today, we see the reality of both of those.”
He thanked everyone involved in the project and stressed that the project was both started and finished during the COVID-19 pandemic, which posed many challenges along the way.
“Today we celebrate that all our visions and leadership are becoming a reality for the students that will develop themselves into leaders and visionaries because of the training that will take place at this center,” Bell said.
Lee CTE helps students ‘envision their future’
Lee CTE, located at 221 Honeycomb Way in Tupelo, is the first building to be constructed at Lee County’s newest industrial park called The Hive.
David Rumbarger, President and CEO of the Community Development Foundation, in speaking about Lee CTE’s community impact, called Lee CTE “the crown jewel” of The Hive.
“We’ve raised a generation of children that are visual learners,” Rumbarger said. “From the telephone to computers, to Netflix and Hulu, young people today want to envision their future in a picture.”
That is part of the process at Lee CTE, he said, for students “to discover that vision of their future right here in front of their eyes.”
Lee County has almost three times the number of manufacturing jobs as the U.S. and state of Mississippi as a whole, Rumbarger said. He believes the center will greatly benefit the area.
He referred to the new facility as the starting point for thousands of students’ futures.
Facility offers eight unique career pathways
There are eight two-year pathways offered to students from Mooreville, Saltillo and Shannon high schools at Lee CTE — classes that Lee County previously had to outsource, offer on a limit basis or couldn’t offer at all.
The course offering includes unmanned aerial systems, culinary arts, teacher academy, health science, construction, advanced manufacturing, agriculture/natural resources and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) courses.
Lee CTE Director Amy Johnson said there are about 180 students enrolled this year, with the capacity to serve up to 360 students.
“Our goal is to have students complete the two-year program with a national certification,” Johnson said.
She hopes to build partnerships with industries in and around Lee County to have students complete a third-year internship or apprenticeship in an industry related to what they studied at Lee CTE.
“Every day, I’m more amazed at the impact that people are relaying to me that this program is going to have,” Magee said following the ceremony.
He brought Lee County School District’s 14-member Teacher Advisory Committee to Lee CTE last week to tour the building. One teacher emailed him afterwards to say they were excited for the future of Lee County Schools and what the facility might mean for their second grade child.
“For somebody that’s invested their life in education, to have this kind of effect is just really amazing,” Magee said. “This is absolutely a defining moment, for me personally and for Lee County Schools.”